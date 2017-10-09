Blue Ivy's Pricey Wardrobe Is Making Headlines Yet Again

While Bey opted for a gorgeous peach gown and Jay-Z wore a tux with a floral shirt, Blue Ivy wore a dress that costs nearly $5,000, an “Eternal Beauty” dress by high-end children’s designer Mischka Aoki.

The embellished dress was made of hand-stitched crystals with a silk skirt. How cute is she?

A post shared by Lenny S. (@kodaklens) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

A post shared by Mischka Aoki (@mischkaaoki) on Oct 8, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

She completed her look with white, lace-up flats, which looked perfect for hitting the dance floor with her dad:

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

While people are quick to criticize the cost of Blue Ivy’s outfits, don’t forget that Bey and Jay-Z are basically billionaires who wear equally (and more) expensive duds. Critics don’t call out her parents for the insane amounts they spend on their clothing and accessories, yet they’re quick to criticize Bey and Jay-Z’s parenting choices.