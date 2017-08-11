Woman Survives 7-Story Plunge From Parking Garage In BMW

A Texas woman has miraculously survived after driving her luxury sedan off the side of an Austin parking garage.

The harrowing incident happened on July 13, but the Austin Police Department just released video of the scene.

Austin Police Department Authorities say a woman was seriously injured when her BMW plunged off the deck of a Texas parking garage

Authorities say the woman mistook the gas pedal for the brakes and drove her BMW through the retention wires on the seventh floor of the downtown parking garage, according to a news release from Austin police.

The video shows the BMW crash front-first into the pavement, before bouncing off the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe owned by William Burch.

Burch, who was uninjured, told Austin’s KXAN News he was on the phone with his mother when the BMW struck his vehicle.

“I can just imagine what she was thinking when I had said, ‘a car just landed on me, I gotta go,’” he said.

The BMW came to rest upside down on its roof. Bystanders reportedly helped the driver until paramedics arrived. Authorities said the woman was seriously injured. Her current condition and identity have not been released.

According to Austin’s KVUE News, another vehicle went over the side of the same parking garage in September 2016. Waco’s KXXV-TV reported that the garage was cited by officials that same month for unsafe barrier cable systems. The owners are reportedly redesigning the barrier system.