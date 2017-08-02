This article is brought to you by the International League of Conservation Photographers (iLCP). Pictures by James Morgan, Words by James Simpson.

James Simpson from the MSC, and iLCP photographer James Morgan recently took a TV news crew to the icy waters of the Arctic to experience first-hand the rigorous procedures involved in a fishery inspection.

We stood on the darkened bridge, radar screens providing the only illumination. "This is the ship we will be boarding," said the captain, indicating a group of lights in the distance. “Their skipper is aware, and he will not haul his trawl until we arrive. I believe he has spent the whole day washing his ship," he added, smiling.

Norway has some of the best fisheries management in the world–something that earned the cod and haddock fisheries MSC certification in 2010. But even the best management systems need to make sure people follow the rules. The coastguard is the cream of the Norwegian navy crop and they carry out thousands of fishery inspections every year.

"Time to get you dressed," said the captain. In the mid-deck, the crew helped us into heavy rubberized survival suits, essential in these cold arctic waters where the shock of hitting the cold water can kill a man who isn't adequately prepared.

We climbed into the ribs, a pair of speedboats hanging on winches thirty feet above the water on either side of the ship. Our pilot, an 18-year-old sailor, grinned and gunned the engine before signaling to the deck. The rib dropped sharply down the side of the ship into the water and we accelerated away.

Looking back, the coastguard ship showed its military origins. Sleek, grey and angular it looked like it meant business. The coastguard is part military, part civilian and fisheries inspections require the skills of both.

We sped towards the trawler, dark waves crashing over the bows. Spray lashed our faces as the boat shot through the sea, leaping over waves and landing with a crash. Our young pilot steered us around the stern to show the taught lines of the trawl nets still in the water then swung around so we could board. A pilot's ladder was hanging over the starboard side. One by one we stepped from the rib and scrambled up the ladder, film kit and cameras following.

On board, the fisheries inspectors took over leading us to the bridge. The captain welcomed us with a nervous smile. This was his seventh inspection this year but the first to bring the MSC and a camera crew on-board.

The captain gave the order to haul the nets in and the serious business of an inspection began. As the catch made its way into the hold, the inspectors measured the nets.

“One-four-two, one-four-two, one-forty.”

“One-forty?”

“Correction, one-four-two.”

Holes smaller than the regulation size can trap smaller prawns and the two inspectors tested all parts of the net.

Down below, we sampled the catch. A handful of young Arctic cod were the only by-catch, a ‘clean’ catch, and our inspectors measured every prawn in a bucket-sized sample to check for juveniles. It’s a painstaking job and a full inspection can take up to a day.

The inspection shortened for TV, we went over the side to our waiting launch, and sped away into the night.