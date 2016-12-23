SPORTS

Bob Costas And His Fedora Are 'Thursday Night Football's Funniest Meme

"Bob Costas' hat just got its own Martin Scorsese biopic."

12/23/2016 03:45 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

Bob Costas donned a fetching black fedora for “Thursday Night Football,” and instantly set Twitter alight.

The veteran sportscaster’s choice of headwear during the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles game sparked dozens of hilarious tweets, as users likened him to fictional characters such as Judge Doom, The Undertaker and Indiana Jones.

The hat even gained its very own parody Twitter account.

Here are some of the best posts we’ve seen so far:

Also on HuffPost

More:

Hats Thursday Night Football Bob Costas
Suggest a correction
Comments
Bob Costas And His Fedora Are 'Thursday Night Football's Funniest Meme

CONVERSATIONS