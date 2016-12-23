Bob Costas donned a fetching black fedora for “Thursday Night Football,” and instantly set Twitter alight.
The veteran sportscaster’s choice of headwear during the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles game sparked dozens of hilarious tweets, as users likened him to fictional characters such as Judge Doom, The Undertaker and Indiana Jones.
The hat even gained its very own parody Twitter account.
Here are some of the best posts we’ve seen so far:
