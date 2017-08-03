Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer tackle a wide variety of cover tracks on their upcoming album, “Not Dark Yet.” The set, due out Aug. 18, finds the musical sisters taking on songs by The Killers, Jason Isbell, Merle Haggard and Nirvana.

They also do a version of the title track, Bob Dylan’s “Not Dark Yet,” which appeared on his 1997 album “Time Out of Mind.”

Moorer says she’s been “taken” by the song ever since she heard it years ago.

“It takes a certain gravitas to be able to say such a thing and further, to be able to sing such a thing to such a pretty melody,” Moorer told HuffPost. “Unflinching in its reality, this song captures the kind of set jaw determination to face the past, the present and the future that my sister and I have always had, either through necessity or habit, and we relished the opportunity to get to sing it together.”

She added, “I know we’ll find even more magic in it every time we take it to the mic from here. Thank you, Bob Dylan, for such a masterpiece.”

In addition to covers, the upcoming album ― their first together ― also features an original song co-written by Lynne and Moorer.