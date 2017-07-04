A former GOP congressman who voted to impeach President Bill Clinton in 1998 has hit out at the current commander in chief.

On Monday, former Rep. Bob Inglis (R-S.C.) told CNN International host Christiane Amanpour that President Donald Trump’s situation is “much more serious” than the scandal that ended up engulfing Clinton’s administration.

Inglis made his comments after Amanpour played out an interview from 1998 in which he explained just why Clinton should be impeached.

He voted to impeach Clinton. @bobinglis now says he “apparently hadn’t seen something called the Donald Trump Show." https://t.co/8zWMrwHQ1o — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) July 3, 2017

“There are issues around the world that require American leadership,” Inglis said in the archive clip. “The leader of the free world needs moral authority. And we’ve got a president who is sorely lacking in that regard.”

Amanpour asked Inglis how me measured Clinton’s “lack of moral authority” in the run up to his impeachment with what Trump currently “has or doesn’t have.”

“Well, I guess that young guy you were just playing there apparently hadn’t seen something called the Donald Trump show,” said Inglis of his younger self, before adding that Trump’s behavior “is much more serious than anything we ever accused Bill Clinton of.”

Inglis noted how Clinton’s impeachment involved “perjury with the underlying matter being a sexual affair.” Trump’s situation, however, was “something quite different.”

“Particularly when it gets into the Russia investigation and the firing of (former FBI Director) James Comey,” he added. “These are very serious matters.”