Co-authored by Joshua Beanland

Bobbi Jene is aspiring to be about creativity and struggle, and while it falls short of achieving its premise, it is held up by some breath-taking dancing.

The new documentary by Elvira Lind follows contemporary dancer Bobbi Jene Smith during two years of her life before she leaves Israel and subsequently her life as it unfolds in America. Having gone to Tel-Aviv to be a part of the world famous Batsheva Dance Company when she was 21, she decides ten years later that it is time to strike out on her own as a dancer and choreographer. It is clear that the riches lay in the art itself and cannot be bought, though the journey is hard and the financial rewards are limited, until and if, she can reach a certain level of recognition the road will be tough, but well worth it because it's what drives her spirit.

Using an unwavering cinéma vérité style, Lind hopes to capture the difficulties and efforts of this transition. After moving back to the states, we find Smith daunted by ‘networking’, practicing movements for her performances while spending time with her very adoring mother and missing her Israeli lover. There’s a divide between her mother’s more traditional and religious beliefs and Smith’s worldlier Bohemian point of view. Throughout the film, there are provocative performances which compel us to keep watching even while it meanders at moments and becomes redundant. Smith’s amazing physical facility make for some of the best scenes in the documentary.

Bobbi Jene is also a love story, focusing on the long-distance relationship between Smith and her fellow dancer Or Schraiber; a decade her junior, the two of them live with intense passion and difficult decisions. He is reluctant to move to America when that’s exactly what Smith did at his age by moving to Tel-Aviv. He remains wedded to his family and home in Israel. He has no desire to leave. The camera finds them in their most intimate moments; sometimes seemingly gratuitous. There’s no doubt in the authenticity of their relationship, but it doesn't quite capture an intimate bond, rather it almost feels more like unrequited ‘desire’ or ‘want’ without the true conviction of selfless love. Or Knows he is too young while Bobbi Jene resists it and so it seems at times reflected in the profound nature of her movements which contract and release with explosive intensity.

It’s only when we see Smith dance that the film becomes something more. From the opening shot: Smith naked, cumbersomely bent over in a sculptural position, struggling to keep herself from toppling over (a metaphor for her life), every second of her performance or practice is commanding and beautiful. A master of the ‘Gaga’ dance language (created by her Batsheva mentor Ohad Naharin, who appears throughout), she twists her body into alien movements, packed with intense physical struggle. Meanwhile, the accomplishment of film-making in these scenes should not be ignored. The cinematography, credited to Lind herself, captures each tensed muscle as if the camera isn’t there at all, allowing her performance to mesmerize even when it’s so tightly edited. A minute-long cut of an hour-long performance somehow feels so complete here.