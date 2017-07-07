The FBI Investigated Bobby Knight Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

One year ago this month, FBI agents paid a visit to the home of Bobby Knight as a result of allegations made by multiple women that the former college coach sexually harassed them during a visit to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in 2015.

The revelation that the FBI investigated Knight for sexual harassment comes as a result of The Washington Post, which published a long story on the allegations on Friday, based on interviews with more than a dozen officials at the agency.

Knight visited the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which is associated with the Department of Defense, to deliver a speech on July 10, 2015. Over the course of the day, The Washington Post says, Knight touched at least four women inappropriately ― allegedly on the shoulder, chest or buttocks.

Some of the encounters were witnessed by multiple parties, and three of the women spoke to The Washington Post about Knight’s behavior that day.

The situation eventually led to a criminal investigation by both the U.S. Army and FBI, culminating in FBI officials visiting Knight’s Montana home. But Knight denied the allegations and the case was eventually dismissed without charges ever being filed.

When we reached out, the FBI referred HuffPost to the Eastern District of Virginia, which did not immediately respond for a request for comment. Knight’s wife, Karen, and lawyer, James Voyles, denied the charges when reached by The Washignton Post, while Knight did not respond to a request for comment.