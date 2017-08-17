Boca Raton, Florida - The Local Secrets

At Global Yodel we are obsessed with learning about a place from a local perspective. We sent Andrea Duclos, a South Florida blogger and photographer, to Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton, Curio Collection by Hilton to experience the beautiful resort, shoot some photos and create a Boca Raton Curio Travel Guide. It’s full of unique South Florida tips and local secrets, just for you.

Andrea Duclos Boca Raton Local Guide - Global Yodel

Name? Andrea Duclos, often referred to as “Drea”

Place you live? South Florida. I spent a few years living in Miami (South Beach, Coconut Grove and Coral Gables) before heading north to Lake Worth and eventually settling in West Palm Beach.

How long have you lived in South Florida? I’ve happily lived in South Florida for about 10 years now. It’s such a great and easy place to travel in and out of.

Can you sum up Boca Raton? Boca is a good mix between high-end living and people striving to live a more healthy and organic life. There’s a little bit of everything depending on where you look. Want to spend your day shopping at chic boutiques? You can. Want a completely organic meal, a ginger shot and to visit a bird sanctuary? You can do that, too.

What is the best thing about Boca Raton? It just depends what you’re in search of. The beaches and nature preserves, or the shopping and spas. You will be very happy either way, but the parks are definitely something to check out!

What is a perfect day in South Florida? My perfect South Florida day would consist of starting at the green market for some organic fruit and a smoothie, then head to a park for a few hours and finally cooling off at the beach or pool. Then, I would hop in the shower and head to The Farmers Table for a wonderful dinner outdoors.

What are the people like in South Florida? South Florida can be pretty laid back. Sandals and shorts are not a surprising thing to see at dinner. We have a lot more culture in South Florida compared to the rest of the state. Cuban food, salsa dancing and Caribbean tones everywhere. I find that people tend to be a bit more health-conscious, too; maybe it’s because the beach is right there and we’re all hoping to look and feel good while enjoying the ocean.

If Boca Raton was a character who would it be? The penguin in The Three Caballeros, who is always searching for warmth and paradise.

If a friend was visiting Boca Raton for the day and you weren’t available to take them around what would you suggest they do? I would suggest my friend starts the morning at Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton, Curio Collection by Hilton, in PJ’s eating breakfast delivered in bed. After breakfast I would suggest a quick walk over to the beach— just take the sidewalk east, cross the road and the prettiest and — thankfully — not overly crowded beach awaits!

After the beach, take a quick dip in the beautiful Waterstone pool to cool off, and enjoy a delicious lunch from Waterstone Rum Bar and Grill on a pool deck table!

After lunch, I would suggest then heading out to enjoy something else that Boca has to offer. Maybe an acai bowl at Raw Juice, and then a stroll through Gumbo Limbo Nature Center or Spanish River Park.

Next, I would suggest a trip to Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens! Afterward, head to Mizner Park for some shopping and a dinner— outdoors, of course!