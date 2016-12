21 Moments In 2016 That Reminded Us To Love Our Bodies More

In a January 2016 interview with Good Housekeeping , the late Fisher revealed she was pressured to lose weight for her role in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens.""They don’t want to hire all of me -- only about three-quarters! Nothing changes: it’s an appearance-driven thing," Fisher said. "I’m in a business where the only thing that matters is weight and appearance... They might as well say get younger, because that’s how easy it is."She added that beauty should not be treated like an accomplishment. "Everyone in LA says, 'Oh you look good,' and you listen for them to say you’ve lost weight," Fisher said. "It’s never 'How are you?' or 'You seem happy!'"