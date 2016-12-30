21 Moments In 2016 That Reminded Us To Love Our Bodies More

One thing 2016 got right? Body love.
From body-positive activists speaking out on social media to badass women owning the Olympics and even a big guy taking over the dudeoir scene ― this year was full of body positivity and self love.
To celebrate the body image progress made in 2016, HuffPost Women rounded up 21 of the best body image moments we were honored to witness. Scroll below to see some of our favorites.
Movemeant Foundation Created A Campaign Encouraging Women To Embrace Their #BellyJelly
#BigGuyTwitter Highlighted Some Really Hot Big Guys
6'5 275lbs to be exact #BigGuyTwitter pic.twitter.com/1L2lwuxBmK— Mike Byrd (@HOPEdealer_Mike) May 10, 2016
#ThighsForJeaux Helped Women Around The World Love Their Thighs
1st I'm goin to ask you forget that Im woman. 2nd I'm goin to ask you never forget that I am Woman#ThighsForJeaux pic.twitter.com/5BV8rfo5v0— UnspokenTruth (@siphokazi_veti) September 1, 2016
This Husky Dudeoir Model Stole Our Hearts For Good
A Photo Campaign Offered An Honest Perspective On Women's Relationships With Their Bodies
Plus-Sized Women Reminded The World They #WearWhatWeWant
Your approval isn't necessary. #WeWearWhatWeWant pic.twitter.com/JWpilh7Qs6— wise young fattie⭐️ (@SimoneMariposa) July 23, 2016
Indian Women Smashed The Stereotype That Strong Isn’t Feminine
