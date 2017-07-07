‘Boikot Starbucks’ and the futile homophobia in Indonesia

Indonesia, the nation of ‘Unity in Diversity,’ although, the people are anything but. For so many years, and so many times we have been fighting, arguing over the rights for LGBT community, and so many time as well, we failed. So many of us are isolating ourselves, living in fear, knowing that if we revealed ourselves to the wrong person, we’re dead. I have been lucky to be blessed with people brave enough to defy the norms most of us are still living to. So when a lot of people are trying to shun a big company for supporting crucial human rights, I could not just sit idly by.

Anwar Abbas—the chairman of the economic affairs of Muhammadiyah—had recently opposed Starbucks for supporting same-sex marriage back in June 30, 2017, stating the following:

It is time for the governments of Indonesia to consider and revoke Starbucks’ license in Indonesia as the business’ ideology and view of life in which they supported and developed have clearly contradict our nation’s ideology, that is Pancasila.

And, in case you’re not familiar with Muhammadiyah, it is a huge Islamic organization so influential for Muslims all over Indonesia. So influential, they are responsible to pinpoint and announce the date of Ramadhan. With that much power, it is not hard for them to convince people of an idea so crazy that it actually boycotts one big company. In fact, not so long after that statement, an organization known as Perkasa had agreed to also apply it in Malaysia.

Anwar’s statement had been catching fire all over the media, both local, and global, and the reactions some people had weren’t so unpredictable.

This is not the first time Muslims have bullied minorities just for the sake of it. Ask Ahok—a christian Jakarta governor who was accused for blasphemy towards the Koran—he ended up losing his trial, sentenced to jail for two years despite all his attempts to proof himself as innocent with concrete evidences.

And you know the funny part? All they’re doing was trying to save themselves, while the truth is they’re putting themselves at risk. Indonesia is the country with largest Muslim population in the world. With this ridiculous behavior, it is becoming even harder to convince everyone that Islam is a religion of peace. These people have been unnecessarily sparks rage over nothing. When they said that Starbucks’ ideology contradicts our nation’s, it is not only misleading, it is wrong. Pancasila stated that one of our basic ideology was ‘Ketuhanan yang Maha Esa,’ they didn’t state anything about discrimination over sexual orientation. In fact, there has been no official regulations that forbid anyone for being homosexual. The closest regulation was mentioned in Article 29 of KUHP as the following:

An adult who commits a lewd act with an underage person, or that is presumed to be immature, of the same gender, would be sentenced to imprisonment for approximately five years.

The rule itself does not necessarily forbid an act of homosexuality, rather, it forbids an act of homosexuality towards children. Which is more of a pedophilia, rather than homosexuality in a traditional manner. This matter could just be discussed in an eternal limbo of subjectivity, but by the end of the day, it would lead to one question.

Would Indonesia ever grow out of it?