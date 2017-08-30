I consider myself schooled in coffee. I live in NYC and I believe I have access to some of the finest coffees around the world, especially here in the US. I have tried coffees all over NYC from all over the world, and have not found one that tickles my buds quite like the rich, rich coffee that is roasted and brewed in Los Angeles at Kings Road Café. They serve it as a long pour through an espresso machine. They do not brew. And because of this taste I have for KRC, I have had around 500+ lbs. shipped to me in bean form over the last 9.8 years. This is not, however, and ad for Kings Road, or do they give me a discount. I like them and their coffee, and the owner-roaster Lawrence is a great guy, so I am happy to pay in full and support their cause. This is about something else.

Two days ago I stopped in Financier Cafe here in NYC while taking the dog for a walk. I wanted to have a cup o’ joe for the dog park. Years ago I liked their XL Espresso, so I thought I would try one. The girl didn’t tamp the espresso at all before locking the portofilter in the machine. She handed me a 10 oz. cup with a thimble full of espresso in the bottom it. I told her it didn’t seem like an extra large. Another girl stepped in and told here she had to hit the button 3 times. So I ended up with 4 OZ of something...untamped loose coffee grounds with steam drizzled through. I left a buck tip, by habit, and walked out $6.30 poorer. I tasted it and it reminded me of boiled sock water (BSW). I have never tasted boiled sock water, BSW... I didn’t want to throw it away - you know – I didn’t want to “waste” it. So in a moment of poor judgment, I thought, “I should get a coffee in Starbucks and mix it together. Most of their coffees have always been BSW. I use to enjoy the cold brew at Starbucks, as it is the lesser of evils there, but now they pre-mix the water with the cold brew and it comes out of a spigot. It is barely darker than tea. BSW. Regardless, I purchased a blonde tall in a grandé cup and poured the espresso in, added some half & half and was on my way.

I sat in the dog park. After 5 minutes or so, I tasted the concoction that I hoped had been remedied by the mix of blonde with the steam pressed through loose untamped grounds of coffee. BSW. All totaled, it was about a $10 cup of coffee. I couldn’t drink the boiled sock water, so I through it in the trash.

I will never make that error again. I will drink Kings Road. And if I am out, I may give Dunkin’ Donuts a shot, but I won’t be surprised if it is BSW as well.