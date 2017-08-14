Bollywood, At the Border of India and Pakistan

It’s common to hear snippets of old Bollywood songs while moving through the streets of India. I know I am not the only one that gets excited to jump into an auto-rickshaw with speakers blaring hits from the 1970s. Some of us might even involuntarily start lip-synching like Sri Devi or Salman Khan as the voices of Kishore Kumar and Shreya Ghosal travel through the open-air markets. And we all know that while sitting at a tea stall or truck stop, it’s a treat to be serenaded with the nostalgia-inducing tunes of Asha Bhosle and Jagjit Singh.

But hearing Bollywood songs in the gender-segregated stadium seats at the Wagah Border is neither enjoyable nor charming. In fact, the decontextualized Bollywood songs become sounds of militancy in this space.

Photo by Tanya Rawal gender segregation process

Every evening at sunset, Indians and Pakistanis gather on their respective sides of the Wagah border-gate to participate in the ceremonies performed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers. As citizens and tourists gather beneath the opposing paintings of Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, it is hard to feel like you are not in the middle of a theater stage designed for an adaptation of Khushwant Singh’s unbearably vivid novel, Train to Pakistan (1956). And while watching the gate come down, it is impossible to forget the words of Amrita Pritam, reminding the world of the corpses that once lined the surrounding mustard fields.

So when “Hindustani,” a song from Mukul S. Anand’s Dus (1997), bellows from India’s speakers and the on-duty BSF guards start dancing, the border ceremony and the Hindu nationalist undertones of Bollywood cinema start to harmonize a little too well. And the result is a feeling of disgust.

Dus is an unfinished film about a terrorist and it makes specific references to Pakistani military leader, Mast Gul. As leader of the Mujahideen freedom fighters and the poster-boy for Muslim Kashmiris in the mid-1990s, Mast Gul was considered to be a hero to many civilians, but he disappeared shortly after the 14th century shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Wali (a Kashmiri/Sufi Saint) was destroyed on April 11, 1995. Mast Gul didn’t resurface until 2014 and the man who was once a hero in the Muslim community is now associated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban and responsible for several attacks in Peshawar.

“Hindustani,” the theme song from the unfinished film, however, has surfaced quite a bit; throughout the country, the song gets plenty of airtime on India’s Independence Day and at most major Hindu-focused events.

Bollywood isn’t the only film industry to get airtime on the border. “Jai Ho” from British director, Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire (2008) is another favorite at Wagah. With this song in play on India’s side of the border, even foreign nationals can get up, dance, and sing along to celebrate the border with the BSF guards dressed in beige, state-issued saris.

But what are we celebrating when a song used by a British director to symbolize an Indian child’s magical escape from the world’s largest slum--Dharavi--doubles up as a theme song for a celebration of a border (a.k.a. the Radcliffe Line) that was marked and created by Sir Cyril Radcliffe (a British man) in 1947?

It is obvious that we are not celebrating our independence from British rule.

Are we celebrating our violent breakup with people we once identified as our neighbors? Or, perhaps, we are celebrating our economic freedoms?

The Wagah Border lies along the Grand Trunk Road, sometimes referred to as either “The Grand Road” or Uttarāpatha, which runs from Kabul to Chittagong. Uttarāpatha is more than just a home to the best roadside eateries in the world. This road that overcomes deep ravines and other treacherous landscape is a main source for moving capital across South Asia.

photo by tanya rawal

The daily performance of this border is nothing other than a reminder of the artificiality and peculiarity of the divide between India and Pakistan. Perfect goosesteps and thousands of miniature flags will not erase the death count that came along with this border.

For many of us, this border is the closest we'll ever get to the other side.

While sitting on India’s side, the Pakistani flag sporadically catches your eye like green grass in the desert and you can hear a few faint cheers moving through the air. We don’t know their anthems or what soundtrack was created by their master of ceremonies. But we can all know with absolute certainty that when the border rituals are over, both sides are equally inclined to drop their little flags the second they get their hands on a cup of hot tea and a warm samosa with spicy chutney drizzled along the top.