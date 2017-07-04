Here's How Quickly Your 4th Of July Bonfire Could Go Badly Wrong

If you’re planning a bonfire to celebrate Independence Day, don’t do this.

Footage posted online last week by YouTuber Gesali Diferg shows people adding accelerants to the wood for their bonfire.

Here’s how quickly it can all go wrong:

No one appears to have been injured, but there was almost certainly some singed hair and racing heartbeats.

It’s not clear when or where this was filmed, but the lesson is timeless... and it’s right in the title of the video: “Don’t put accelerants on bonfires.”