Here's How Quickly Your 4th Of July Bonfire Could Go Badly Wrong

Fireworks

The big show can't start until it's dark out, but for some, that could mean delaying bedtime on the night of the Fourth."There's a tendency to stay up late on your day off," said Kelly Glazer Baron, a sleep researcher and neurology instructor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. "The problem is you have to get up early for work the next day, so you're going to have insufficient sleep that night.""If you do stay up," she says, "[still] try to get an adequate amount of sleep to keep your body's sleep balance in line."If you can only swing six or seven hours, get outside for some bright light first thing in the morning, she says, which can help put your circadian rhythms back on a normal schedule . Even if you've committed to hitting the hay at an early hour, the fireworks could still keep you up from the noise, Baron notes, leaving you feeling less refreshed the next day. Try earplugs or white noise , the National Sleep Foundation recommends, even if it's just the whirring of a fan or air conditioner.