Boniface Ogunti : A Journey to be a Millionaire Internet Marketer

Digitalization turns the world market to lead on internet and the new definition of entrepreneur seems much alike to an Internet Marketer. Internet marketing, or online marketing, refers to advertising and marketing efforts that use the Web and email to drive direct sales via electronic commerce, in addition to sales leads from Web sites or emails. Internet marketing and online advertising efforts are typically used in conjunction with traditional types of advertising such as radio, television, newspapers and magazines.

Boniface Ogunti is one of the top internet marketers working in this field for more than 10 years in the field of Shopify and Facebook ads. He has built multiple businesses over the years many of which were hugely successful to make his income in Seven figures. Let’s find out the story of the man who made his way from a job he didn’t like at all to becoming an entrepreneur.

Boniface Ogunti said 'All that I've to learn on my adventure of offering over a million dollars in online deals. The world's message is clear to be fruitful you should go to class, get decent evaluations, land a safe secure position, spare cash and put resources into your 401(k). I found at an extremely youthful age that is an incredible message in the event that you need to end up plainly caught in the rodent race. It began with a strong need of finding financial freedom and the freedom to move around the world whenever he wanted to. Boniface decided then and there that he wouldn’t slave away trying to make someone else rich.

Taking in this instructing from Robert Kiyosaki changed my life. My 5 year as a business person changed my life. I began an internet promoting business that I develop from 0 to 1 million out of four months offering items. The first step towards a life that makes you happy is in asking yourself what you really want from life. Ogunti suggests writing it down as well. Writing down the goals makes it easier for you to achieve. Something that was abstract suddenly becomes a reality when on a paper.Those four months of my life was really the simple time of my business person life. Obviously, it wasn't a simple adventure. I worked harder making $20,000 a year than I worked making a million of every four months'