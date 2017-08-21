Once Upon A Time Bonnie Tyler Sang During The Total Eclipse

Forever’s gonna start tonight, because Bonnie Tyler just performed her hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the actual total solar eclipse and, for a few minutes, everything was right in the world.

On Monday, the singer, along with DNCE, performed her iconic song while (fittingly) aboard Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise as the solar eclipse took place.

Last week, Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, told Time that “Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

You can check out some clips from the epic performance below:

Bonnie Tyler performs 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' live with @DNCE! We'll be playing this song on repeat all week long ❤️🎶 #EclipseonRoyal pic.twitter.com/9zSpuPyCMT — Cruise Critic (@CruiseCritic) August 21, 2017