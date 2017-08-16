On Aug. 21, the United States will experience a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1979. But that’s not even the best part.

That same day, singer Bonnie Tyler will perform her iconic hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” at the same time while aboard Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise. The boat will also be positioned in an optimal spot for viewing the “critical moment,” as Time put it.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, told Time, “Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

Earlier this year, Tyler told Inside Edition that thanks to the upcoming eclipse, she was seeing renewed interest in her 1983 hit, the video for which currently has over 300 million views on YouTube. (In 2013, she also told HuffPost she never gets tired of singing the track, and even admitted she probably sings it better now.)