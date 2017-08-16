ENTERTAINMENT
08/16/2017 02:37 pm ET

Bonnie Tyler Will Sing Her Hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” During The Eclipse

Forever’s gonna start on Aug. 21.

By Julia Brucculieri

On Aug. 21, the United States will experience a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1979. But that’s not even the best part.

That same day, singer Bonnie Tyler will perform her iconic hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” at the same time while aboard Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise. The boat will also be positioned in an optimal spot for viewing the “critical moment,” as Time put it. 

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, told Time, “Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.” 

Earlier this year, Tyler told Inside Edition that thanks to the upcoming eclipse, she was seeing renewed interest in her 1983 hit, the video for which currently has over 300 million views on YouTube. (In 2013, she also told HuffPost she never gets tired of singing the track, and even admitted she probably sings it better now.)

Forever’s gonna start on Aug. 21. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
Celebrity Photos 2017
Suggest a correction
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

MORE:

Rock Music 80s Solar Eclipse Total Eclipse
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Bonnie Tyler Will Sing Her Hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” During The Eclipse

CONVERSATIONS