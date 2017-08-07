Book Review: A Kiss Goodnight

A Kiss Goodnight

By: Richard M. Sherman and Brittany Rubiano

Illustrated. 44pp. Disney Editions. $19.99

Disney Editions

At last month’s biennial Disney D23 Expo, one of the panels, “A Kiss Goodnight with Disney Legends Richard M. Sherman and Floyd Norman,” debuted the upcoming book “A Kiss Goodnight” from Disney Editions. Additionally, at this presentation, Richard Sherman and Floyd Norman took the stage to discuss the evolution of the song and the book.

“A Kiss Goodnight,” which goes on sale August 22, 2017, highlights aspects of Walt Disney’s life from a young boy growing up in Marceline, Missouri to the opening of Disneyland. What makes this book unique is that it serves multiple functions: a condensed telling of Walt’s life and the source of inspiration for Richard Sherman’s song.

Disney Editions Illustration: Floyd Norman/Colorist: Adrienne Brown Norman

The story, which reads like a bedtime story, was written by Richard M. Sherman and Brittany Rubiano. It follows Walt as a hard-working, but poor kid growing up in the Midwest, with the annual Fourth of July fireworks display serving as his only form of entertainment. Walt thought that these fireworks were the “perfect kiss goodnight.” According to the press notes, “In fact, it was this beloved childhood memory that motivated Walt to send Disneyland visitors home with a fireworks show every evening – the perfect ‘kiss goodnight.’”

Disney Editions Illustration: Floyd Norman/Colorist: Adrienne Brown Norman

The book is beautifully illustrated by Disney Legend and Disney animator, Floyd Norman. His wife, Adrienne Brown Norman, was the colorist and contributed an illustration. Norman said that the drawings in the book were originally made for The Walt Disney Family Museum. He said, “I started sketching these sketches … Diane Disney Miller asked me to sketch these things and I held on to them. We never used them in The Walt Disney Family Museum.” When he was asked to participate in this book he thought they were perfect and he decided to dig them out and make them a part of the book.

Throughout the book are lines from the song, drawn by Music Copyist, Leslie Smith Buttars. Sherman wanted this in the book because “it gave a warmth and humanity to the music.” The hand-drawn staffs of music work beautifully and truly give the book an old-fashioned warmth and familiar feel.

Sherman originally wrote the song,“A Kiss Goodnight” to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Disneyland. It debuted in 2015 and has since been heard every night during the fireworks show at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Other than hearing it in the parks, the song was never available to Disney fans. Now it is. The book comes with a CD of the song “A Kiss Goodnight” sung by Ashley Brown, best known for originating the role of Mary Poppins on Broadway.