Book Review: Beyond ADHD OVERCOMING THE LABEL and Thriving

Beyond ADHD: OVERCOMING THE LABEL and Thriving is an empowering, informative and motivational read. Jeff Emmerson’s book, " Beyond ADHD," provides readers with the insights to understand how countless adults and children are being misdiagnosed with ADHD. Most individuals do not realize that there are many other conditions that have similar symptoms such as anxiety, autism, learning disabilities, vision problems, low blood sugar, sleep disorder, PTSD, vitamin B deficiencies and the early onset of bipolar.

In the introduction, Jeff opens up and lets you into his world sharing his struggles with what he thought was ADHD and turned out to be something else. He shares heartwarming stories from his own life including how he journeyed to find a solution for this problem and the endless struggles he endured as he experienced bad diagnosis’s, bad meds and bad memories that followed.

My heart truly went out to him as I was able to relate to him. Living with epilepsy I experienced those countless doctor appointments which led to bad diagnosis’s, bad meds and bad memories and just like Jeff and then I met that one doctor that turned my life around just like Jeff as he explains in the book.

In Beyond ADHD, Emmerson and Yehling help you understand with their words of wisdom that a journey of awakening does not require a traumatic event to occur in order to experience a rude awakening. His teachings in the book give the reader an understanding that as long as you are open for change then change will make its way into your life. Emmerson and Yehling provide excellent advice backed by scientific knowledge and research in their astonishing book, Beyond ADHD.

Beyond ADHD is packed with magnificent advice, tools, techniques, and strategies, which teaches readers how to reevaluate their condition, finding the root cause and treat the condition with new approaches that are natural and healthy for your body, so you’re able to experience happiness and live a healthy and productive life.

Emmerson and Yehling provide brilliant insight on how to transform your life including fabulous advice plus a wide-range of recommendations and tips backed by scientists and researchers on how you can improve your condition and heal your body, so you are able to function and live life to its fullest.

Throughout the book, Emmerson and Yehling provides a vast array of scientific evidence that helps readers acknowledge the vital importance of eating right, engaging with nature, exercising, incorporating alternative methods, and focusing on ourselves.

One important factor I acquired from reading this amazing book on ADHD was that it's crucial for individuals to maintain a healthy diet and incorporate exercise into their daily regimen. Creating a healthy lifestyle, exercising, meditating yoga, and eating right can help enhance the way you think, react to situations, focus and improve your overall health.

Emmerson and Yehling not only discusses how to make sure you’re diagnosed properly, how to find the root cause and the effectively treat it, they show you how to transform your entire life as you read this astonishing life changing book.

Emmerson and Yehling approach to ADHD helped me realize that WE control our bodies. We can change the way we think and feel by making productive lifestyle changes.

In addition, through reading this book I realize no matter what age you are you can transform your life and create the life you always wanted for yourself. A life filled with happiness, inner peace, good health and strong inner strength that can lead you to endless opportunities and the ability to reach any level of success you desire.