Book Review - Beyond the Wisdom of Walt

Can Disney World really teach us lessons about living a better life?

That’s the question author Jeffrey Barnes set out to answer in his latest book Beyond the Wisdom of Walt: Life Lessons from the Most Magical Place on Earth. Barnes’ new book goes beyond simply rehashing Disney history and instead focuses on how the principles one can learn from Walt Disney World can power our dreams. In short, Barnes challenges his readers to “think a little less like Disneyland (charming) and a lot more like Walt Disney World (spectacular)!”

I believe the experience inside the [Disney World] parks is the ultimate source of motivation and inspiration for making our own dreams come true. I believe the parks are showing us how to make those dreams a reality.

Some of the examples used in Beyond the Wisdom of Walt, like the beloved Dole Whip and Spaceship Earth, will be very familiar to fans of the Walt Disney World theme parks. On the other hand, other examples are a little more obscure, but just as relevant.

For example, in Chapter 6 (“Having to Hustle”), Barnes pokes holes in the pre-show safety video of Epcot’s Soarin’ ride…a video featuring Patrick Warburton (best known as Puddy from the hit TV show Seinfeld). Barnes notes that he actually loves the ride, but gets frustrated that the video features a child who gets a thumbs up and “Nice work, pal!” from the video host after the child has done nothing . Now, you might think to yourself “What a mundane detail for the author to pick out…and how does it even relate to my dreams?!?” Barnes ties this in with the notion that we have to roll up our sleeves and work hard to succeed (“Dreams are really, really hard work… The world doesn’t give anyone a thumbs up or a ‘Nice work, pal’ just for showing up.”).

In the same chapter he describes the drainage ditches and canals that had to be built in 1966 in order to drain the swampland where the Walt Disney World Resort now sits. While some of these canals can be seen by Disney visitors, most are never noticed. Nonetheless, without those canals the theme parks would be sitting in a swamp! Barnes relates this to our success: “The same will be true for you and your dream. If you want to make it happen then you will find yourself waking up and getting to work before everyone else and staying up and working well after everyone else has called it a day.” Just like most Disney guests never see the drainage canals, most people will never see a majority of the hard work you put in to be successful. However, both the canals (for Disney) and the hard work (for us) are critical to making dreams come true.

One nice feature of this book is the “Souvenir Stop” included in each chapter. This is a section that assists the reader with applying the lessons they’ve learned in each chapter to their own life, dreams, and success. For example, in Chapter 5 Barnes prompts us to pick a “headlining attraction” each day. In other words, he wants us the reader to think through what’s most important each day and then pursue that activity first. And in Chapter 7 he encourages us to “look for leverage” and provides a four-part worksheet that assists us in finding that leverage.

Look for Leverage—Everything you are facing today is either an obstacle or an opportunity. The only difference between the two is the meaning you attach—and the meaning you attach will either empower you or disable you. Either way, the choice is up to you.

Ultimately, this book is a worthy read for anyone who is interested in getting more out of life. And if you’re a fan of Walt Disney World, it’s doubly worthy of a read. But don’t take my word for it…it’s already a #1 New Release at Amazon…so pick up your copy today and see for yourself!