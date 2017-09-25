Book Review: Nutrition Journey’s 6 Week Kickstarter Plan: Create Better Eating & A Healthier Lifestyle In 42 Days

Nutrition Journey’s 6 Week Kickstarter Plan: Create Better Eating & A Healthier Lifestyle In 42 Days is an empowering, informative and motivational read. Anna Baker’s book, " Nutrition Journey’s 6 Week Kickstarter Plan," provides readers with the insights to understand how food and diet plays a vital role in good health and well-being. Most individuals do not realize the food we consume helps protect our mental health, physical health, quality of life, and overall well-being.

Packed with excellent advice on how to eat healthily, lose weight, and improve your overall health, this book includes an easy-to-follow shopping and a 6-week menu guide specifically designed by Anna Baker to meet all your healthy lifestyle goals. This book offers a complete nutrition overhaul that includes personalized meal plans, informative information, and tons of quick and easy recipes to help you transform your overall health and body. Baker gives you the opportunity to renew your relationship with health as she provides excellent guidance for eating better and recreating a healthier lifestyle in her astonishing book, Nutrition Journey’s 6 Week Kickstarter Plan.

Nutrition Journey’s 6 Week Kickstarter Plan is packed with magnificent advice, strategies, and recipes which teaches readers how to renew their relationship with food giving them the ability to take back control in their lives, so they can experience happiness and live a healthy and productive life.

Her teachings and recipes in the book give the reader an understanding on how to improve their overall health with tons of healthy energy-boosting recipes included in the book. Baker also provides you with delicious recipes that help promote weight loss. Anna provides excellent guidance to reach your optimum health in her astonishing book, Nutrition Journey’s 6 Week Kickstarter Plan: Create Better Eating & A Healthier Lifestyle In 42 Days.

As the book unfolds, you surprisingly begin to see how you can achieve and maintain optimum health, if you take the time to shop, prepare, exclude unhealthy foods and follow the meal plans provided in the book.

The Nutrition Journey continues where Anna Baker, the author shows you in a structured, easy to follow manner how to make delicious meals with her recipes provided in the book. Her recipes consist of 152 pages of easy to make meals, drinks, snacks, smoothies and much more…!

This enjoyable read provides the reader with the stepping-stones and techniques to overcome weight gain, food allergies, illnesses, and other health concerns the natural way. Anna Baker the author, provides the reader with extraordinary tools and recipes that help you achieve all your goals both long and short-term.

The recipes included in this book were remarkable. The book captured my interest and it has motivated me to take a little extra time to prepare my meals at home, so I can improve certain health concerns and also lose a few extra pounds.