Book Review: The Art of My Little Pony: The Movie

Like most children of the eighties my bedroom was splattered with cheerful Color Kids, Creative bears who cared, and pastel ponies every almost every shade. Between my sister and I, I am almost certain we had every single one of Hasbro’s My Little Pony characters, including Megan and Molly. By the time the original movie came out in 1986, my little rainbow colored heart couldn’t contain it’s excitement and if I’m not mistaken, between my Mother, Grandmothers, and aunts, I probable saw the movie five times in the theatre. I loved it.

Over the past thirty years, while so many other childhood cartoons faded away (though most are now making a comeback) My Little Pony has only seemed to become more relevant. Countless characters have been created over the properties four generations and most have been beloved by fans both young and young at heart. Then, in 2010, something magical happened – The Hub premiered the first episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Created by Lauren Faust, it was an instant success that was so popular it even spawned a whole new breed of fans – Bronies. Now, thirty one years, after the release of the original film, My Little Pony is about to release it’s second feature film

Though it shares a title with it’s 1986 predecessor, this pony movie is already expected to break records. Released on October 6, and (in addition to series regulars) will feature the voices of Hollywood Heavyweights like Emily Blunt, Kristin ChenowethTaye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, Zoe Saldana, and even an appearance by pop superstar Sia.

To celebrate, VIZ Media has released an all new book celebrating the art of the film – The Art of My Little Pony: The Movie. With a forward by one of the film’s writers (and MLP veteran) Meghan McCarthy, the deluxe hardcover edition features character designs, concept art, production stills, and so much more. It’s a beautiful tomb with a deep purple cover, and slick bright pages that follow the Mane 6 (Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rarity, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rainbow Dash) along with their dragon buddy Spinke as they travel out of Equestria to fight a new darkness that threatens Ponyville. They make new friends, and face harrowing (but exciting) new challenges on a journey to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

© 2017 Hasbro. Cover of The Art of My Little Pony: The Movie

“This beautiful art book celebrates the feature film in a way you really won’t see anywhere else,” says Leyla Aker, Senior Vice President, Publishing at VIZ Media. “The exclusive art and commentary provided by key film staff provides fans from every generation with the opportunity to appreciate the love and labor that went into developing this exciting new addition to the world of MY LITTLE PONY.”

And She’s not the only one who feels that way.

“An immeasurable amount of time, passion, and heart has gone into the creation of MY LITTLE PONY:THE MOVIE, Allspark Pictures’ first full-length animated film,” said Michael Kelly, Head of Global Publishing, Hasbro. “The team at VIZ Media did a tremendous job bringing the movie making process to life in an exquisite book that is sure to be a collectors’ item.”

It’s a wonderful addition to any pony fan’s library and as an art book it’s beautiful and rivals those released by Disney.

The book will carry a print MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $53.99 CAN and will launch digitally with an MSRP of $19.99 via VIZ.com and the VIZ Manga App, as well as from the Nook, Kobo, Kindle, iBooks, comiXology, and Google Play stores.