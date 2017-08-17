Book Review: "World Traveler's Guide To Disney"

Years ago, taking a Disney vacation was much different than it is today. In 1955 there was only the Disneyland Park and in 1971, along came the Walt Disney World Resort. Back then there was not much advanced planning other than booking your flight, hotel and park tickets. Today, there is all of that, as well as booking dining reservations, Fastpasses, special tours, etcetera for most of the Disney Parks worldwide. There is also planning for non-Disney Theme Park vacations including the Disney Cruise Ships, the Aulani Resort, and other destinations.

There are a number of tools to help in planning a Disney vacation including numerous blogs, websites, podcasts and travel guides. Typically, Disney travel guides focus on one destination – (e.g. Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruising). Now there is a guide that covers much more than that.

Michael Fridgen

“World Traveler’s Guide To Disney,” written by Michael Fridgen, is a comprehensive compendium covering not only every Disney Park worldwide, but also Disney Cruise Line and Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii. It’s perfect for all levels of Disney travelers.

Clocking in at a hefty 659 pages, the “World Traveler’s Guide To Disney” might be a little cumbersome to carry around on vacation, but Fridgen has a suggestion for that. “You should destroy this book … Don’t carry this whole book with you … cut the binding apart with an X-Acto knife … and take only the [chapter(s) of the book about the park you are visiting] when you travel.”

Having visited every Disney Destination, Fridgen expertly covers Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, Walt Disney World (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom), Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach, Disney Springs, Tokyo Disney (Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea), Disneyland Paris (Disneyland Parc, Walt Disney Studios and Disney Village), Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort (Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, Wishing Star Park), Disney Cruise Line and Disney’s Aulani Resort.

In addition to describing every attraction and dining spot for each of the Disney Destinations, Fridgen also includes a detailed, condense history of each park and “travel knowledge,” and “Dreamlly’s Disney Direction.”

Under “travel knowledge,” Fridgen covers basic information that some people may overlook such as arriving in the city that Park is in, general weather, currency, park tickets, and other necessary info.

Fridgen’s “Dreamlly’s Disney Direction,” which are scattered throughout his guide, is like having a one-on-one chat with a friend about their thoughts and suggestions on something important to know about that particular park. I liked this unique and personal touch. All too often guide books don’t mention things like this and when you find out about it – it’s usually too late.

Overall, I loved the book. It’s a solid guidebook and the depth of knowledge of Fridgen and the info on each Disney Destination is thorough and all-encompassing. Whether you use it by itself or in conjunction with another source, planning a Disney vacation will be a snap.