Book Review

I recently interviewed Harry DeMell, an immigration lawyer since 1977 and a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, about his upcoming novel The ISIS Immigration Secretary.

Schupak: So, Harry. You seem to have transitioned from immigration lawyer to novelist. Why the change.

DeMell: Well I like to say that I’m a lawyer who spent thirty-seven years practicing in the area of visa, immigration and nationality law. I saved a wealth of anecdotes and stories that I decided to weave them into a thriller. I wanted to highlight the immigration system for the average person who may never have to deal with that system.

Schupak: What’s the book about?

DeMell: ISIS terrorists smuggle a weapon of mass destruction across the border, into Texas. They plan to take it to New York where they plan to use it. They engage a law firm to help them file for political asylum. That allows them to stay here legally while the cases are being processed and allows them to work and even travel. This gives them the time and space to hatch their plan.

Schupak: And what is that plan?

DeMell: I can’t give away too much of the book, Andy.

Schupak: Where did you get the idea for this book?

DeMell: I’ve been saving ideas for my whole career. It’s filled with real life people and events and a few imagined ones. The law is accurate and I set it up to give the reader a real slice of life, if you will, of the world of immigration.

Schupak: This seems to be timely subject.

DeMell: Yes. I explain some of the ins and outs of the immigration and especially the asylum and deportation processes. It seems to be relevant and I tried to give the reader a taste of what really happens on a day-to-day basis. There’s so much in the news that’s inaccurate. I hope this book helps people understand more while entertaining them.

Schupak: Did you write yourself into the story as one of the characters?

DeMell: No, but there’s a bit of me in several characters and bits and pieces of people I’ve known in this business. Old timers in the immigration field might get a whiff of some people they think they know but only a whiff. I made sure to protect the innocent and the guilty.

Schupak: Why did you write this now? After all, you could have done this anytime during your career.

DeMell: Our refugee and asylum process became an important topic during the last presidential race. Both sides gave an inaccurate picture of the process and what needs to be done to right it.

Schupak: What do you mean by both sides?

DeMell: Well. One side calls for what they label as ‘Comprehensive Immigration Reform’. That is just a code word for amnesty and would lead to millions of aliens entering the United States illegally and to a breakdown of our system. The other side vilifies aliens and calls for mass deportations when in fact most want to come here and be part of the American system. A proper policy would be a nuanced approach that takes many aspects of immigration into account and improves the system. We need to bring it up to date.

Schupak: What do you think must be done?

DeMell: That’s a subject for another book. Suffice to say, In the area of political asylum the process is deadly slow and allows the bad guys to stay too long and makes the good guys pay the price. We need to devote greater resources to better and swifter adjudication of these cases.

Schupak: Do you plan a sequel?