BookFilter: Earthquakes, Football and the Hottest Debut Of The Year

This acclaimed mystery series is set in Three Pines -- the tiny Canadian hamlet that is the setting for all of Louise Penny’s books – and as in America, the opioid crisis has hit Canada hard. Fentanyl is pouring down through the provinces and across the border into the United States. Chief Superintendent Armand Gamache has to stop it...even if what he does to achieve that victory will go against his conscience. At the same time, a mysterious figure clad only in black -- and even wearing a black mask -- has appeared on the village green. How Penny ties this figure up with the opioid crisis is a testament to her talent. And don’t forget those wonderful characters who live in Three Pines, for Penny is both literary and entertaining.... Read More.

Journalist Kathryn Miles charms and entertains as she crisscrosses the US, talks with experts, draws deft profiles of scientists and engineers and citizens, heads deep into mines or the NYC subway system and ultimately makes clear that earthquakes are the least trackable natural disaster and are NOT just a problem for San Franciscans. She reminds you that New York City had a major earthquake in the mid-1800s and explains why its building codes are not up to snuff (80% of Manhattan skyscrapers have unreinforced masonry and you really don't want unreinforced masonry when dealing with an earthquake). She gives you the science on the massive increase of earthquakes thanks to fracking along with a thousand other fascinating details from dams to shorelines and the serious risk of earthquakes probably right where you live. And somehow she does it with a light touch, though any homeowners will be sure to check up on their insurance plan right after reading it.... Read More.Discover 8 New Science Books Out This Week!Discover 13 New Current Event Books Out This Week!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RITA DOVE! Happy birthday to poet Rita Dove, who was born on August 28, 1952. It must have been under an auspicious star. With talent and hard work, she's become one of the most acclaimed writers of our time, with a Pulitzer Prize and the honor of being Poet Laureate just two of her many accolades. Dove has style and styles, for you can't limit her to one mode of writing or one subject matter or one signature tick. She's too all-embracing for that. Where to start? Collected Poems pulls from 30 years of brilliant work.

There are blurbs and then there are blurbs. Other than Oprah, probably no one's recommendation means more right now than bestselling author Stephen King. He's got a huge fanbase and he's a voracious and enthusiastic reader. Think of him as the Roger Ebert of books, a person who can send people flocking to bookstores when he weighs in. The debut of Gabriel Tallent has been gathering steam for months now, with its tale of a little girl becoming empowered to take matters into her own hand and remake her life. And King has made it official: "The word 'masterpiece' has been cheapened by too many blurbs but My Absolute Darling absolutely is one." Toss in comparisons to everything from To Kill A Mockingbird to The Things They Carried and you've got yourself a must-read hit on your hands.... Read More.Discover 12 Fiction Titles Out This Week!

Beloved writer-director (and foodie!) Nora Ephron blazed trails her entire career, from journalism to autobiographic fiction to film and at the end, Broadway. While her essays and best-selling roman a clef Heartburn will endure, clearly it's her three blockbuster romantic comedies that are her ultimate claim to fame. Ephron outdid Woody Allen with her repurposing of his humor in When Harry Met Sally..., a film that outgrossed Allen by a mile and gave Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal the biggest hits of their careers. Then she topped that by becoming the rare woman to helm hit films, co-writing and directing You've Got Mail and above all Sleepless in Seattle. Journalist Erin Carlson tells how she did it, with everyone involved eager and happy to share their stories of this talented woman and a film set with some of the best craft services the movies have ever seen.... Read More.

In this engaging debut, Curtis Craddock creates an Alexander Dumas-worthy tale of swashbuckling and courtly intrigue in a fantasy world of his own devising. You'll find magic and sorcery, devious plots and religious fanaticism -- all the usual bits -- but most of all you'll find two winning characters: Isabelle, a princess with a deformed hand and apparently no magic, despised by most everyone around her and Jean-Claude, the king's own musketeer who has devoted his life to keeping her safe. It grows perhaps a bit talky at the grand finale but before that Craddock keeps his many plates spinning with aplomb. Witty banter and quick thinking count for much more here than fancy swordplay. And while some shine at creating heroes and others succeed at villains, Craddock has a zest for both, not to mention the ability to leave you (mostly) unsure as to which is which. An encouraging fantasy debut.... Read More.

A PORTRAIT OF THE ARTIST...IN PARTS With the internet and blogs and self-publishing so prevalent, we're still waiting for a full-fledged revival of serials, the delicious practice of an author writing chapter after chapter on deadline while fans waited breathlessly for word on the fate of Little Nell or the secret of the landlady Anna Madrigal. Sure Stephen King took a stab at it and children's author Philip Pullman even tweeted a story out piece by piece. But once upon a time, serialization wasn't a stunt but a practical way of bringing a new work to life. So here's to poet Ezra Pound, who gave a huge boost to James Joyce by serializing the novel A Portrait of The Artist As A Young Man starting in 1914. It ran from February 2, 1914 until the final section came out on September 1, 1915, all in the London literary magazine The Egoist. Its acclaim surely spurred on the publication of Joyce's short story collection Dubliners (after a decade of failed attempts). Between the novel's serialization and the publishing of Dubliners, Joyce's fame was secured.

Like a visit to Lake Wobegon, if the folks in Lake Wobegon made lots of predictions about the weather and crops and had a sense of humor (if not satire) about what they cared about. Americana at its best.... Read More.

You've heard of hate-watching? That's where people keep watching a TV show they don't like just so they can complain about it every week. It's easy to imagine a lot of college football fans hate-reading this ode to coach Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. With the Crimson Tide ranked #1 yet again in most polls, anyone wondering how they do it will turn to this book by Phil Savage, a longtime friend of Saban and ESPN analyst who knows that program inside out. He looks at everything from recruitment to practice to the coaching team and how they instill a mentality of treating every down like 4th and goal. If that glowing description makes you grit your teeth, you might be a Gator fan. It's not pitched as a business book, but one imagines even non-football fans will find some useful rules to glean from Saban's approach to the game.... Read More.

