BookFilter: John Boyne's latest, Inside The Drug Cartels and Ms. Pat Tells Her Story

Hey Book Lovers! Welcome to our latest Top Picks Of The Week! Perhaps the most common question we get asked is, "How do you decide what books to include in your newsletter?" It's not easy! Thousands of books come out in the US every week (if not tens of thousands). So we read everything we can, then read every REVIEW we can, track the books making waves in other countries, stay on top of movie deals, listen to publishers and above all indie bookstores and librarians about the titles they're most excited by. And then we pull together the ones we're dying to read and hope you'll find one to read too -- or one to recommend to a partner or kid or coworker or friend! And sometimes, we read one of the big books of the week...and just aren't impressed. (Sorry, Michiko! We weren't a fan of the last book you raved about, Stay With Me.) Is there a book you're really looking forward to this fall? Let us know! And whether you're about to go to your favorite bookstore, library or online retailer, head first to BookFilter and you'll discover all the best new releases in every genre. Tell us what you think about the newsletter. When we're not reading books, we love to read your feedback.

What we're reading:

Irish novelist became a worldwide sensation with his young adlt novel The Boy In The Striped Pajamas. But he has been writing novels for adults long before that Holocaust-themed work bec became a huge bestseller (and mainstay on school reading lists). Now he's tackled 70 years of Irish history in the life of one fictional character and given the enthusiastic reviews it might just be the book to prove he's not a one-hit wonder.... Read More.

***************

C.S. 96 stands for Confidential Source 96, an informant for the US government who went from significant player in the drug trade to a key in helping to crush the cartels. C.S. 96 perhaps conveniently insists he was ready to leave a wildly lucrative life of crime behind when caught in a drug bust. But there's no denying his real-life tales of inventive stings and vicious revenge plots are a real-life story of this illicit world as seen from the inside.... Read More.

***************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RAY BRADBURY! Author Ray Bradbury was born on August 22, 1920 in the small town of Waukegen, Illinois. It's the sort of place Bradbury would mythologize and idealize, without ever looking away from the dark corners and shadows others like to pretend were never there. Bradbury is no sentimentalist. We never get tired of recommending his short story collection Dandelion Wine. Another great way to celebrate one of America's great writers? Support your local library! Bradbury said again and again his education began and ended in his local library; it was the making of him. Support your library by simply going there; just use it and realize what a resource and treasure it is. Volunteer, donate books or money, shop at its store, grab a snack in its cafe and read a book. Bradbury would be proud.

***************

William is an alcoholic naturalist living in 1852 England who dreams of building a more efficient beehive. George, a descendant of William, lives in the US in 2007 and watches “colony collapse disorder” wipe out his bee farm and threaten the planet. And Tao, one of countless Chinese peasants in the year 2098, must pollinate entire orchards by hand, blossom by blossom. It’s a horrible labor, but she might just help save what’s left of the world’s population after so many have died of starvation. But Tao can’t even save her son, who dies mysteriously on her day off. What exactly happened and why did the authorities whisk away the little boy’s body? Thus begins a mystery that ties together all three characters and may point the way towards a solution of this environmental crisis.... Read More.

***************

The stand-up comic Ms. Pat says it best herself: "I know a lot of people think they know what it's like to grow up in the hood. Like maybe they watched a couple of seasons of "The Wire" and they got the shit all figured out. But TV doesn't tell the whole story." Well, heck, we did watch a couple of seasons of "The Wire" (all of it, actually) and ok maybe we thought it gave us a little street cred as we picked up some slang. But "The Wire" was certainly never as funny as Ms. Pat, who turns her rough child growing up in poverty in Atlanta at the height of the crack epidemic into an unlikely story of triumph. Well, it's not that unlikely because you're reading her book. But you certainly don't expect to laugh when reading about an eight year old girl rolling drunks or heading to the emergency room so she can cadge some food from the candy stripers handing out sandwiches to the families waiting for word on their loved ones.... Read More.

***************

Ok, we've got a rooting interest in any journalist turned best-selling writer like T. Jefferson Parker. (Hey, it gives us hope!) But we're also suckers for the launch of a new series, especially one with good early buzz. This one is headed by Roland Ford, a private investigator who was once a cop and then a Marine and is now just a widowed man doing his job. In this case, the job involves tracking down a felllow veteran who escaped from a mental institution. Needless to say, things are not as they seem.... Read More.

***************

HOW DID THEY EVER MAKE A MOVIE OF "LOLITA"?

That was the tagline for the brilliant 1962 film Lolita by Stanley Kubrick -- based of course on the scandalous novel by Vladimir Nabokov. That landmark book (which, really, you should read right now) was published in the US on August 18, 1958 despite being banned in several European countries. (Aren't Americans supposed to be the philistines?) You can expect to hear Lolitamentioned a lot this fall since the movie Call Me By Your Name is coming out amidst Oscar season, trailing rave reviews from the festival circuit and a plot that is similarly May-December (or is that February-December) in the romance department. (And unlike Lolita, here it is a romance.) It too is based on a novel, the acclaimed book by André Aciman. (You can read the first chapter here.)

Have you ever stared at a painting and wondered about the story behind it? That's been the source of many a work of fiction, of course. But when the painting is a portrait of real people, most of us probably don't go much farther than reading the few lines printed on the little cards near each painting in a museum. Not Donna M. Lucey. She focused on the work of John Singer Sargent, who specialized in capturing the women of high society on canvas. Lucey zeroed in on four of them and uncovered four soap-worthy storylines, from the woman who carried on an affair with her best friend's husband to the blueblood who collected both art and young men with passion to the woman so moved by Sargent's talent that she made her own ill-fated stab at the life of an artist.... Read More.

***************

Some people find a passion and stick with it all their lives. But we're willing to bet a lot more people are like us -- one week, we are all excited by the ukulele and the next it's origami or flower arranging or learning to scuba dive. What's wrong with dabbling? Not a thing! So yes, we're definitely the sort to spot a handsome book on the joys of wood carving and think, "Yes, I DO want to carve my own wooden spoons!" Or a pair of dice! Or whatever! We'll explore various types of wood perfect for carving, become mini-experts on which knives are the best and have a go. Maybe a week later we'll be left with a lot of wood shavings, some high quality knives and what might possibly be a Picasso spin on the spoon from his Cubist phase. But at least we'll also have this book.... Read More.

***************

Thanks for reading our latest BookFilter newsletter! Tell us what you think -- drop a line at newsletter@bookfilter.com. Do you want more picks? Fewer? Did you click on any of the links like "More Fiction!" to find even more great new picks? Will you share it with a friend? Will we keep asking questions? If you love it, share it with your friends -- forward them the newsletter or just send them this link so they can sign up for themselves.