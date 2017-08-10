Hey Book Lovers! Welcome to our latest Top Picks Of The Week! We're off to some baseball games this weekend and baseball is sooooo long and has so many breaks in the action that we often do some reading while sitting in the stands. Which may be why our nickname in the bleachers is Professor, come to think of it! If you're looking for some books to have on hand when you suddenly find yourself waiting for someone else to get on with it (”Pitch, already!”), you've come to the right spot. Whether you're about to go to your favorite bookstore, library or online retailer, head first to BookFilter and you'll discover all the best new releases in every genre. Let us know what you think about the newsletter. And stay cool!

What we're reading:

Karin Slaughter was one of our favorite writers even before she graciously agreed to be the first author profiled at BookFilter! Since then she's just become more and more popular around the world, selling tens of millions of books in all. The Good Daughter is her latest stand-alone and might just be the one to give Slaughter her latest goal: a #1 New York Times bestseller. We just got our copy so by the time you read this newsletter, we will be bleary eyed and happy after staying up half the night.... Read More.

Health advocate Dr. John Harvey Kellogg was such a...colorful character in American history (lampooned in T. Coraghessan Boyle's "The Road To Wellville") that it's forgivable for author Howard Markel to be a bit on the sober side when telling the story of the Kellogg brothers. John was a stupendously famous advocate of exercise, a vegetarian diet, and what we would call health food. His brother Will served in John's shadow and made that man's empire hum...until going off on his own (after 25 years!) to found the hugely profitable Kellogg cereal company. Both did admirable charity work, both lacked a happy private life and both were embittered with one another almost their entire adult lives. .... Read More.

FAREWELL, EUSTACE TILLY! The brilliant writer E.B. White was a mainstay at The New Yorker for decades. Typically, he announced his departure as a staff writer in droll style: posing as the magazine's iconic cover model Eustace Tilly, White bid a fond farewell on August 7, 1937, exactly 80 years ago this week. If it's been a while and you don't mind a good cry read Charlotte's Web again.

In his wise and wonderful novel, Pulitzer Prize finalist Jonathan Dee writes about a Berkshires community struggling to keep up a middle class standard of life. The novel opens in 2001, right after 9/11 when the small town of Howland, Massachusetts is still reeling emotionally and economically from the attack and the recession of previous years. Enter hedge fund billionaire Philip Hadi. Fearing another 9/11, Hadi has flipped from a summer resident to a full-time member of the community and now he's even willing to take on the role of First Selectman (mayor, to you urbanites). Does he really want to help the people of Howland or does he just want to keep the town and its services running smoothly for his own personal comfort? Does it matter? This book is a literary dissection of our entire country.... Read More.

Why are we so fascinated by stories of brutal, difficult or just plain desperately poor childhoods? Think Angela's Ashes or The Glass Castle or a million other titles. Many reasons, perhaps, but when they're written so well as this, perhaps it doesn't matter. The Colombian artist Reyes was indeed desperately poor as a child and then escaped (!) a life in a convent at 19 years old. Her memoir in letters was discovered after she died and has become a critically acclaimed sensation in Latin America.... Read More.

If you're a fan of the TV show Bones, this is the first thriller by the creator behind it. Hart Hanson (which sounds like the name of a spy or tough-guy detective, come to think of it) crafted this movie-ready tale about an Army vet with a limo service who saves the life of teenaged skate boarding mogul and then must keep the kid safe while they figure out who's trying to kill him. Then it gets really interesting.... Read More.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PHILIP LARKIN

Happy Birthday to Philip Larkin, perhaps England's (if not the world's!) greatest poet-librarian. He was born on August 9, 1922, had a look around, sighed and said, "This just won't do." Some recent bios have tried to rehabilitate his image -- yes, he was racist, but you know, not that racist. Oddly, the most recent book about him focuses on his photography. The famously dour poet is ironically remembered by many for the sweet lines, "Our almost-instinct, almost true: What will survive of us is love." The Beatles said it better (and even rhymed): "And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make." But Larkin wasn't being quite so sentimental. Note that he said it's almost true.

Journalist Robert Wright has produced a string of lucid, best-selling books about history and science (especially the burgeoning field of evolutionary psychology) when not co-founding the site Bloggingheads.tv. Now he's turned his sights on buddhism. A self-described hothead, Wright says he's the last person one could imagine mediating quietly and thus of course the very sort of person who might benefit the most from doing just that. Wright is amusing and straight-forward, presenting a very secular, Western (and yet valid) take on Buddhism as self-help or at least a practice that he says you would benefit from. Anyone vaguely interested in the topic or suspecting that all this talk of mindfulness has its roots in Buddhism can safely dip their toes in the water here.... Read More.

Some picture books seem just fine...until you them with a kid and suddenly you're both giggling a lot. This playful retelling if Little Red Riding Hood stars a sheep named Arnold who has a lot of suggestions, like making the woods less scary and casting his warthog friend Frankie as the Granny and well, you get the idea. Words by Linda Ravin Lodding and illustrations by Cale Atkinson, who doesn't even seem to mind when the sheep calls in his painter friend Luigi to give him some touch-ups at a crucial moment.... Read More.

