BookFilter: "The Bookshop At Water's End," "The Quarterback Whisperer" & More!

An unhappily married doctor working the E.R. is thrown for a loop when the love of her life is carried back into her world on a stretcher. She's unbalanced enough that this might be why moments later she might have given too much pain medication to an elderly man brought in after a life-threatening car accident. That man dies and our hero decides enough is enough. Whatever the hospital investigation decides, she needs to make some changes. That means leaving her cold husband, packing up her rebellious college age daughter and heading to the family summer home she has avoided for years. "The Bookshop At Water's End" has everything you expect from Henry, including complex female characters from many generations, humor and insight. But it also features a quietly powerful structure that flashes from the present to the past and a lot more unexpected tension than usual. This is another book set at least in part in the awfully inviting town of Watersend. Don't be surprised when it clicks and we see her next book dubbed "A Watersend Novel." She'll be returning there and once you read this, you'll be returning to her.... Read More.

If Jon Stewart still had his talk show, he'd be telling you to buy this book. His enthusiasm is one reason the worldwide phenomenon The Reason I Jump took off so quickly in the US. That book was a memoir by a young man -- a kid, really -- describing what the world is like from the point of view of someone with severe autism. Now Naoki Higashida returns with an update on his life and his even more mature and perceptive take on the world now that he's negotiated high school and become a motivational speaker and advocate for the autistic community. If that's not enough, this book -- like the first -- has been translated with empathy and grace by acclaimed author David Mitchell in collaboration with his wife KA Yoshida.

Best-selling writer Nancy Kress is one of the few people to win awards for short stories, novellas and novels. Now she's taken one of her most acclaimed, Nebula Award-winning pieces titled "Yesterday's Kin" and expanded it into a trilogy. The first volume is "Tomorrow's Kin" and like the novella it sprang from, this is a classic alien arrival story ("what would happen if aliens really did show up some day to say hi?"). Kress had deepened that trope with her typical intelligence and many reviews commented on how she fit so many ideas into such a small package. Clearly, she agreed.

WHAT NEXT? "ROMEO & JULIET" THE DATING APP? Writer, naturalist, Transcendentalist, activist -- all these are good stabs at describing the varied life of Henry David Thoreau, who was born on July 12, 1817. Yes, we're celebrating his 200th anniversary. For some that means diving back into his ever-timely essay "On Civil Disobedience," in which Thoreau explains why he went to jail over his objection to both slavery and the Mexican-American War. Others will of course read his classic Walden, a book about finding the right balance between solitude and society. Still others will fire up a video game. Wait...what? Yes, there's a video game based on Walden, a work that its creators spent years creating as an homage to Thoreau and his ideals. It's not as nutty as it sounds, with gorgeous recreations of life at Walden for an entire season recreated on screen. You can stay alone, head into town and read books from the very library Thoreau had access to, agitate, entertain visitors and more. Laugh, but the imagery on the game's website is pretty gorgeous and it might just prompt you to realize computer screens can do more than play cat videos. Mind you, there's also this new picture book for kids (and adults!) that captures the vibe of the book nicely and you don't even have to plug it in.

In Cold Blood by Truman Capote is the gold standard for a true crime novel. That literary masterpiece practically created a genre, or at least elevated it to art once and for all. Anyone looking to match it needs a great story for starters. Washington Post reporter Monica Hesse found that in spades with a string of arsons plaguing an isolated, run-down patch of America known as Accomack County. Located in Virginia and with a total population of just 32,000 people, Accomack was once a wealthy enclave. now it was forgotten until literally dozens of arsons made headlines, with each night lit up by yet another abandoned building being torched. When a culprit was found and he insisted it was all for love, what seemed like random acts of violence (or boredom) turned into something like Terrence Malick's Badlands.

Chat with us once and we'll be fans for life. That's what happened with thriller author Daniel Silva. Back in 2002, he was just publishing his second book starring israeli art dealer, assassin and spy Gabriel Allon. We did a profile of Silva and feel unjustifiably proud that what was once a promising series is now at #17 and still going strong. Of course it wasn't our feature that made a series that had already hit the best-seller list. But it didn't hurt either, did it? Now where the heck is the film or TV series we've been expecting for years?.... Read More.

We're used to Bill Nye the Science Guy explaining stuff to us. As kids, he showed us how things worked or what happened when you mixed this chemical with that one and so on. As adults, he talks about science and the natural world in clear, easy to understand ways that make complex ideas like global warming easy to grasp. Now, just like a fisherman who would rather teach you to fish than hand you a carp, Nye is having a stab at the self-help genre. Critical thinking, how to solve problems, the nerd mindset -- call it what you will, Nye will show you how to use radical curiosity, trial and error and other tried and true elements of science to tackle all the problems in your life. Really! Plus, it's fun to be curious.

If you've ever been a teacher or a student, this memoir will tug at your heart and reinforce that old chestnut about how the teacher learned more from their student. It's the story of a hard-working and ambitious young woman who graduated from Harvard and then immediately gave back by working for Teach For America as a volunteer in 2004. What better way to honor her immigrant parents from Taiwan and the country that had welcomed them, the country where she was born? Michelle Kuo's idealism soon faced the hard realities of the legacy of slavery, economic hardship and more. But she really did take pride in connecting with students, like the 8th grader Patrick who flourished under her demanding tutelage like a flower finally watered and placed in the sun. Still, law school beckoned and Kuo moved on, as volunteers often do. A few years later, she found out Patrick had been jailed for murder and Kuo knew she'd left too soon. She immediately returned and began studying with Patrick again, exploring novels and poems and essays even as he awaited trial.... Read More.

PASS THE MADELEINES, PLEASE....

I remember as a child lying in bed, waiting for my mother to come upstairs and wish me a good night, worrying the lively dinner party going on downstairs wouldn't be so much fun that she would forget me and leave me alone in the dark, tormented by the thought of...ok, not really. But this week we do celebrate the birthday of Marcel Proust on July 10, 1871. If you're not quite ready to dive into his multi-volume masterpiece or if like us **brag brag** you've already read it, why not dive into the much briefer and thus less daunting collection Pleasures And Days is out now in paperback (and only 218 pages long). If you can wait a few weeks, the new collection Letters To His Neighbor comes out August 22 and shows Proust to be a deliciously grumpy neighbor when a woman with children barges in next door, disrupting the great man's patience to no end.

Golden Books is celebrating its 75th anniversary and the imprint that featured tiny little picture books with golden spines you could spot a mile away has collected twelve titles in one lovely little madeleine of a set. Just the titles can send folk of a certain generation smiling, like The Poky Little Puppy and The Sailor Dog. Yes, it's a great gift for new parents and kids about to start reading. But it's also pretty great for an adult you want to see overwhelmed with nostalgia or even college students who might discover a kitschy little treat like this is actually the perfect break from endless studying.... Read More.

If you're a savvy football fan, you saw the name Bruce Arians and you stopped reading and ran out to get this book. He's the genius who has nurtured and spurred on numerous NFL legends like Peyton Manning and Carson Palmer. The subhead is titled "How To Build An Elite NFL Quarterback" but Arians will soon teach you there's no formula. Every quarterback is different and finding out what makes each of them tick and what can make them better is the fun of this book. Can it help you do better in your field of endeavor? Well, it can't hurt.... Read More.

Guess what? It's not all bad news! I know, it seems that way. But no one reports when someone doesn't die from starvation or is saved by anti-malarial treatment (or just access to netting that protects them in the first place). Johan Norberg has combed the official information of international bodies like the UN and World Bank to tell the good news about rising wages worldwide, the unprecedented number of people lifted out of poverty, the eradication of illnesses, the growing access to clean drinking water and more. And yes, these gains are global and not just linked to advances in one or two countries, not even one or two really big countries like China or India. It's a worldwide success story and knowing what we've done should inspire you to want us to do a lot more. At the very least, it should bring a smile to your face just like the clever graphic on this book's cover.... Read More.

