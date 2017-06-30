BookFilter: Tom Tomorrow, "Poets Of The Bible" and "Spoonbenders" -- "The Sting" With Psychics!

Hey Book Lovers! Welcome to our latest Top Picks Of The Week! Whether you're about to go to your favorite bookstore, library or online retailer, head first to BookFilter and you'll discover all the best new releases in every genre. Let us know what you think about the newsletter. And stay cool!

It's like the Redford-Newman film "The Sting," but with psychics and a cute dog and a ray gun straight out of Buck Rogers! And it's so unclassifiable and fun you might find it in fiction or mystery or even sci-fi but you should definitely find it now and start reading. The Amazing Telemachus Family are almost-world famous psychics...until they're exposed as frauds on "The Mike Douglas Show" back in the 1970s. Now it's the 1990s and this sad-sack group is burdened by what might have been. Oh, and they're burdened by psychic powers after all. Turns out knowing when someone is lying isn't exactly great for relationships, being able to manipulate objects with your mind won't get you more than some free pinball games if it depends on confidence and the ability to astral project out of your body is just plain embarrassing when you're a 14 year old boy and it only works if you're thinking dirty thoughts about your cousin (not by blood!). "Spoonbenders" has all the genre-flipping fun the premise suggests but it's also aching and lovely and sweet, filled with memorable characters like grandfather Ted (who was just a card sharp and con man when he met the love of his life, a woman with REAL psychic powers), Irene (who had to grow up too fast when her mom died because even being the World's Greatest Psychic won't protect you from cancer) and Buddy (the child cursed with knowledge of the future who must desperately plan for the climactic showdown and pray he doesn't forget something).... Read More.

One of the greatest athletes in tennis history, John McEnroe was blessed with talent, drive, a combustible (and surprisingly marketable) bad boy image and not one but two great rivalries. (Connors and Borg of course.) Now he's a tennis analyst enjoying almost as much acclaim and far fewer conduct warnings from umpires. His second memoir covers basically his post-career life on TV and in pop culture; it's unsurprisingly provocative (my money is on Serena if they play a match), kind of revealing and definitely fun if you're a tennis fan. And clearly, we are since we interviewed Mac for that first book.... Read More.

Writer Alexandra Fuller is an expert in cultural appropriation, intentional and not. She was raised in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and her childhood was dominated by violence and drinking and the constant battle to hold onto "their" land, a word in quotes that Fuller explored brilliantly in her debut memoir "Don't Let's Go To The Dogs Tonight." Her parents and a lover inspired several more memoirs; now Fuller has embraced fiction with "Quiet Until The Thaw." Fuller is a white woman born in England and raised in Africa, but says she felt a sense of coming home, of kinship among the Lakota Oglala Sioux Nation peoples of South Dakota. She weaves a tale spanning generations and wars, from Vietnam to Desert Storm; a story of cousins who respond to the unceasing burden of life in very different ways. Fuller gets deep under the skin of the world view of the Lakota, honoring them by telling this particular, unvarnished story of prison and murder and babies born in a storm and strong women and indifferent White People and sadness and...not joy exactly but endurance. It's funny and distinctive and utterly unlike anything Fuller has done before.... Read More.

Fingers crossed since a friend of a friend just received a liver transplant literally hours ago. All of those wishing him well might want to pick up this inspiring, heart-warming memoir. Actually maybe heart-warming is the wrong phrase since you wanna keep that organ on ice. Author Amy Silverstein needed a new one 26 years after her first successful transplant. Just giving herself a chance to get one meant upending her life and moving to the other side of the country. What's amazing is that nine of her friends pretty much did the same, setting up a roundelay of red eye flights, making sure there was always someone by Amy's side and cheering her on. You can wait for the movie or grab some hankies and start crying now... Read More.

In his excellent introduction, Barnstone lays out the history of the Bible as literature, why for too long we've failed to recognize the poetry of the Hebrew Bible (Whitman and Blake heard it, among others), why it's the King James Version (and not edition) and the sad story of Tyndale. It's erudite, informed and respectful of the many faiths that lean in one way or another on one translation or another of the various books suggested by the word "bible." (It depends, of course, on your religion.) What we have here is not merely fresh translations of the usual poetry most think of in the Bible (the Psalms, the Song of Solomon, the Book of Job and so on) but a fresh look at all of the Bible as essentially poetry, that is to say, language of a heightened, beautiful nature.... Read More.

One of the unresolved legacies of the Obama Administration is how to deal legally and morally with the brutally effective drone program. One thinks of it as cold-blooded, allowing anyone to kill with the dispassion of a video game. Far from it. Brett Velicovich was on the front lines, which is to say in the room where decisions were made and at the controls of missions. He spells out the psychological toll being a drone pilot can take and the complex ethics involved in deciding who to kill when and at what risk to civilians. Warfare for the 21st century is apparently just as fraught in its way as war has ever been.... Read More.

DON'T INVITE TOM BUCHANAN TO YOUR NEXT PARTY....

On July 2, Tom Buchanan takes Nick to a party and ends up punching Myrtle in the face. So while F. Scott Fitzgerald and Zelda could be fun, Tom is not someone you should invite to your next soiree. I know, you've already read The Great Gatsby. But have you read it since being assigned it in school? Have you read it in Spanish? ("El Gran Gatsby.") If so, dig deeper and check out Fitzgerald's short story collection Tales Of The Jazz Age and jump right to his classic "The Diamond As Big As The Ritz." ***************

Book club alert! Two sisters cling to each other when their mom unexpectedly dies. Suddenly they're on their own, with the older Mary (all of 18) determined to do anything she can to keep her younger sister Hannah safe. Or at least as safe as possible. That means abandoning the seaside motel that was their home and heading cross country, with secrets and lies dogging them every step of the way. A great cover and a strong sisterly bond mean this might be the breakout book for Sarah Healy.... Read More.

When it comes to gardening, we always defer to the Brits. They care more about gardens, don't you think? That country's National Trust oversees landmarked homes and other sites and often the glory of those locations are their gardens. So who better than a top gardener for the NT to advise us on one hundred sturdy and dependable plants for every season, how to plant them and ways to ensure year-round pleasure? And of course, they also know how to set a lovely tea when the gardening makes one a bit damp with the heat.... Read More.

Who is Tom Tomorrow, this man of mystery? (Well, actually it's Dan Perkins, but it's more fun to say, "Who is Tom Tomorrow?") A Pultizer Prize finalist, Tomorrow is one of the sharpest political satirists/cartoonists to emerge since G.B. Trudeau's Doonesbury. Tomorrow is a true DIY-er, self-syndicating his strip, being approached time and again by big kahunas ("Saturday Night Live," Pearl Jam, Michael Moore) but always sticking to his knitting and producing a weekly strip with retro graphics and a wickedly on-target skewering of politics from a decidedly progressive point of view. This lavish compendium of the past 25 years is a testament to his enduring focus on human foibles amidst daily political noise. The fact that it was funded with a $300k Kickstarter campaign is a testament to his passionate fanbase. Dig in.... Read More.

Thanks for reading our latest BookFilter newsletter!