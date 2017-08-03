BookFilter: Vikings! Princesses! Potter! And Paper Folding!

Hey Book Lovers! Welcome to our latest Top Picks Of The Week! Our top pick is a thrilling tale of Vikings called "The Half-Drowned King" and to be honest we feel like we’re half-drowning in books! But what a way to go. Are you like us? You've got a lovely pile of books-to-read at home but that doesn't stop you either, does it? So whether you're about to go to your favorite bookstore, library or online retailer, head first to BookFilter and you'll discover all the best new releases in every genre. Let us know what you think about the newsletter. And stay cool!

Debut author Linnea Hartsuyker launches the first of a trilogy with this tale of Vikings. What better compliment than to say we're eagerly awaiting book two? Set in an era when Vikings roamed the seas for plunder and their land was split into countless little "kingdoms," the story focuses on two siblings. Rangvald is a strong warrior betrayed by his step-father. Another leader -- Solvi -- wounds Rangvald and tosses him in the sea. But our hero survives -- becoming the half-drowned king -- and vows revenge. Meanwhile, his proud sister Svanhild -- bereft of father and now seemingly her brother-protector -- flees to avoid a forced marriage only to find herself dependent on Solvi...and liking it. You'll find heroes and villains aplenty but they're filled with satisfying contradictions. Mostly, this story -- very loosely based on scraps of history -- is a lot of fun. Hartsuyker is off to a very good start..... Read More.

Has it been 20 years already? This picture book is for you if you still feel a twinge of sadness upon seeing a picture of Diana, Princess of Wales. (My mother insists I get her title right -- no "Princess Di" in our royalist household, thank you very much.) Many photographs, plus some personal remembrances from editor Tina Brown, who hobnobbed with Diana back in the day when marrying a prince seemed -- for one last time -- like a fairy tale come true....Read More.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HARRY POTTER! As everyone knows, Harry Potter was born on July 31, 1980. In a remarkable coincidence, that's also the same day author J.K. Rowling was born! What should you do to celebrate? Listen again to the audio books and debate Jim Dale vs. Stephen Fry? Watch the movies? Read the books? Visit a theme park? If you live in the US, might we suggest marking your calendar? The Harry Potter play is coming to Broadway in 2018. Tickets go on sale this October but BEFORE they go on sale you need to sign up for access to the sale. And that begins October 1.

If they're wise, the dream of a writer is simply to see their first book get published. But author Natasha Pulley pulled off the trifecta: her debut work The Watchmaker of Filigree Street was published, got great reviews AND hit the bestseller list. She's returned with another work of fiction sprinkled with "magic realism" (that's what they call fantasy if you're getting fancy) and it looks set to do the same.... Read More.

All we need is an excuse to tackle a classic book we haven't read yet. That excuse arrives September 17 when director Ken Burns and Lynn Novick deliver a monumental 18 hour look at the Vietnam War. When it comes to that devastating conflict, a number of books loom large: Tim O'Brien's brilliant 1990 short story collection The Things They Carried and journalist Neil Sheehan's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography and chronicle from 1988 called A Bright And Shining Lie among them. But hot on the heels of the war's collapse came this 1977 memoir, A Rumor Of War.... Read More.

We're still recovering from the tense but moving WW II film Dunkirk. Is it possible the movie was actually louder than the war itself? If it whetted your appetite for more stories about that conflict, you might enjoy the frothy pleasures of Lady Georgiana Rannoch as she does a bit of spying on the side for Queen and country. If nothing else, we couldn't resist the title's amusing play on the best James Bond film of them all.... Read More.

IF JAMES BALDWIN COULD TALK (AGAIN)

Ever dreamt of owning a home by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright? Well, unless you're Bill Gates and reading this newsletter, the closest you'll get is this book. Haigen-Guirey is a kirigami paper artist. (Undoubtedly you're aware that kirigami is a variant on origami which involves some cutting rather than just folding in the creation of its art.) This kit includes 14 different Wright masterpieces you can cut and fold and then display or study to your heart's content. It's certainly safer than rappelling down the Guggenheim's curved walls.... Read More.

A man named "Noon" should be the last person to talk about a man of shadows. (What would he know about shadows? Nothing.) But discerning fans of science fiction know that Noon is a writer's writer in the UK whose small but intriguing output is cherished by other authors, critics and the fans smart enough to seek him out. (Noon also works successfully on radio and in the theater.) Perhaps this noir-ish story of a private eye who lives in Dayzone but takes on a case that leads him into the blacked-out neighborhood known as Nocturna will prove the novel to bring Noon's talent into the sun once and for all.... Read More.

