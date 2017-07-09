Books, Books and MORE Books! #iWritetoo

So it seems everyone is an author these days. If you don’t believe me, just check out all the book launches going on via social media! Look at all of the Amazon bestsellers that grace your pages on a daily basis - we have gone book mad! And I love it! Everyone should have a book, or 2 or maybe even 3, I mean seriously is there a better way to capture the history of you than by sharing your story with the world? Is there a better way to get your family recipes into the hands of everyone not just your family members? Is there a better way to empty the dramatic wilds of your innermost thoughts - without 911 being called? A book is the answer to release it all!

However, let us not be hasty in the condition of the content we bring to the written pages of a book. Can someone please say EDITOR and Proofreader? Correct formatting for both the print and electronic version, and edit the back cover copy as well. Please don’t be offended, you are hearing this from a former serial unedited manuscript submitter! DON’T DO IT! DO NOT SUBMIT WORDS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN EDITED! I wanted to just share a few tips with on how to get your work edited (even if you skip the proofread):

DO NOT let lack of funds keep you from editing! Even if you do not have the budget for a professional editor you can still get a clean edit (viewed by at least 3 sets of eyes, not including yours because as the writer you will likely read it just as you wrote it) by assigning each person on your editorial team 1 task; spelling, punctuation, and grammar. Spelling consists of the forming of words from letters according to accepted usage. Punctuation is the practice of inserting standardized marks or signs in written matter to clarify the meaning and separate structural units.Grammar is a system of rules that defines the grammatical structure of a language. FIVERR is a global online marketplace offering tasks and services, beginning at a cost of $5 per job performed, from which it gets its name. You can often find someone on the site that will do a 1500 word document edited for around $25.00. NEGOTIATE! Upwork is very similar to Fiverr but the pricing is a bit higher, you are likely to get a $5 job but you will get a decent rate.

And if necessary, if a self edit is truly your only recourse , do step 1 above in 3 different sittings. Each time you have completed editing for specific cause, put the document down and come back it later or even the next day with fresh eyes. Now this may not seem all that important but I can tell you how many complaints I get or have gotten in the past as publisher/author who has no regard to writing in proper English while I am in the writing flow and actually submitted a few manuscripts in my brainstorm writing and they actually went to print! NIGHTMARE!