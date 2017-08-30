Bookstore Boasts Huge Selection of Crystals and Almost No Books

Grimby’s Bookstore is a quaint East Village bookstore with a rich history. Founded in 1967 by activist and playwright Daniel Grimby, Grimby’s Bookstore became an intellectual gathering place, where provocative writers like Truman Capote, Eileen Myers, and Thomas Pynchon shared countercultural ideas. Grimby’s Bookstore was the place to subvert authority, advocate for worker’s rights, try a new drug, and offer differing interpretations of the American Dream.

Intellectuals gathered outside of Quimby's Bookstore in the 1960s, eager to exchange ideas.

During my visit to Grimby’s Bookstore, I was touched by the bravery of the post-Beat poets. I was shook by my appreciation for the intellectuals who had walked these hallowed stacks before me. But, most of all, I felt moved by the question--- “Where are all the fucking books?”

“New crystals upstairs, used crystals downstairs, rare and collectible crystals in the back!!!” shouted store manager Keith, when he heard me mutter under my breath.

Today, Grimby’s Bookstore mostly sells singing bowls, tarot cards, moon phase calendars, healing crystals, and hardly any books at all.