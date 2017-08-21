BookTrib.com is Celebrating VMA Week with Awesome Reads, Articles and Giveaways!

In a brand new article released today on their website, BookTrib.com----- a network that connects readers and writers --- announced it is celebrating VMA week by featuring articles about books related to different aspects of the show’s 34 year history. The series kicks off tomorrow with a piece on the first show in 1984 and ending on Friday with my own piece that will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of MTV icon Prince’s first VMA performance. Not only does BookTrib promise great recommendations for your next awesome read, but you will also be able to enter an exclusive book giveaway by becoming a BookTrib ‘I Am A Book Lover’ Ambassador and signing up for their newsletter. BookTrib has a wonderful reputation for finding the literary aspect in films, television, music and popular culture. VMA week is the first time the network has ventured into focusing an entire week on one particular topic and bridging the age gap in the process. Those who remember MTVs first broadcast to those who currently watch MTV for its reality show programming will find this week’s article series at BookTrib a worthwhile glimpse into the past, present and future of the musical biography. Here’s an excerpt from my article today on BookTrib announcing VMA week:
“This year’s VMAs are just as monumental as ever, marking two firsts in the show’s history. First, MTV has eliminated all gendered categories in favor of combining the best male and best female categories into one Artist of the Year category instead. Next, MTV has created an entirely new award category, Best Fight Against the System, that will honor the artist who best uses their platform to fight social injustice. Rather than having a committee of industry professionals select the winners in each category, as is the case with The Grammy’s, MTV's viewers vote on winners in all nine categories by visiting the network’s website. The show’s most prestigious award, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, will be bestowed upon P!nk, who is also scheduled to perform. Past Video Vanguard winners include David Bowie (who won the first award in 1984 under its former title of Vanguard Award before it was renamed for Michael Jackson in 1991), Beyonce, Britney Spears, Rihanna, The Beatles, George Michael, Janet Jackson, The Rolling Stones (given as a Lifetime Achievement Award), Peter Gabriel, Kanye West and Madonna.”
The full article is on their website.
Among the books BookTrib.com will be giving away is an autographed copy of Dig If You Will the Picture: Funk, Sex, God and Genius in the Music of Prince by Ben Greenman with Foreword by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, who also teaches a course on Prince at NYU, and The Rise of Prince: 1958-1988 by Alex Hahn and Laura Tiebert. Readers are entered into the giveaway by first signing up for BookTrib’s weekly newsletter and then going to their Facebook or Twitter accounts and commenting #PrinceGiveaway.
The 34th MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from Los Angeles.
