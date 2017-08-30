Bookworm Box Set To Match Donations For Hurricane Harvey Relief

The Bookworm Box in Sulphur Springs Texas, Colleen Hoover’s philanthropic monthly book subscription service and book store, pledged to match donations to the Louisiana Cajun Navy up to $10,000. The Louisiana Cajun Navy is a group of private citizens who have come together to perform search and rescue in the wake of disaster, an organization that formed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. A caravan of pickups and privately owned boats marked the arrival of the Louisiana Cajun Navy in Texas over the weekend.

The Bookworm Box started a YouCaring.com https://www.youcaring.com/thelouisianacajunnavy-916476 fund to raise the funds to assist in hurricane relief and reached their original goal in under twenty-four hours. Said funds have already been released. Yesterday, they made the decision to raise the relief goal to $20,000 and again match the donations dollar for dollar. Any amount raised over the goal will go directly toward other Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The Bookworm Box is also organizing to provide physical, on-the-ground relief as soon as possible.

Those wishing to contribute to the disaster relief fund via the Louisiana Cajun Navy can go to the Bookworm Box Facebook page and follow the links to make a donation. https://www.facebook.com/TheBookwormBox