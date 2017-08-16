Boost Your Body Image—and Self-Esteem

1. Accountability matters. For so long, I took my unhealthy patterns (refusing to look in the mirror, constant makeup) as a fact of life. Gradually, I tried to step out of my comfort zone with little nudges. I’d count it as a win every time I left my room without makeup, even if it was just to have dinner. I’d flip on the light switch to go to the bathroom and saw it as progress even if I just glanced in the mirror. By challenging my behaviors, I began to challenge and change my internal narrative. 2. Positive self-talk goes a long way. In the nineties, Al Franken’s Saturday Night Live character Stuart Smalley said, “I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and, gosh darnit, people like me!” He was cheesy, but he was onto something. Whenever I found myself going into a negativity spiral, I’d “change the channel” by fighting back and shifting into positive thinking. I began to keep a log of times when I’d done something praiseworthy (gotten good feedback for a piece of writing, landed a new job, etc.). Whenever I started to feel that sense of loathing creep in, I’d refer to my list. 3. Be realistic. Through my support group, I also realized that I was buying clothes to fit the body I wished I had, not the body I actually own. I am short and busty. No way around it. Of course, buying clothes designed for a six-foot-tall person was going to make me feel down. I went into my closet, weeded out things that just didn’t fit, and invested in some basics that made me feel good (and didn’t require acrobatics to zipper). Making peace with my shape set a foundation for better self-esteem—and easier mornings. 4. Exercise. A recent study in the Journal of Sport and Exercise showed that exercise enhances body image through improved self-perceptions of body fat and strength. Basically, if you exercise, you believe you look better—even if your appearance doesn’t change. I’m never going to run marathons, but by taking on manageable exercise (yoga, swimming), I began to reconnect with my body, which made me feel more compassion towards it.