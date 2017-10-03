Boost Your Online Sales With These 4 Ecommerce Tools

Are you seeking ways to boost your sales from your online store?

Increasing your sales is next to impossible if you’re not willing to invest in the right tools.

Fortunately, there are tons of marketing tools in the market that can help your eCommerce store to boost sales and generate more revenue. All you need to do is to compare your options and make a final decision on which ones can help you reach your business goals.

I’ll give you a brief overview of 4 technologies that can help you boost your online sales.

1. Analytics Tool

RJMetrics is an analytics tool that helps you track key eCommerce metrics like activity characteristics (purchase size, activity duration), loyalty characteristics (repeat purchase and other related probabilities), churn rates, product inventory status and more that matter to your online shop. While Google Analytics’ Enhanced eCommerce gives you insights into shopping and purchasing behavior of your customers, RJMetrics is far more focused on tracking various eCommerce interactions on different stages of the customer lifecycle.

It also helps you connect all of your data sources you already use to run your business and pipes them into a single interface. With RJMetics, you get a complete analytics stack, like data replication, cleansing and cluster configuration, allowing your business to focus on insights and analysis. This way you can make informed decisions quickly to fuel the growth of your business.

2. Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

To successfully run an eCommerce store, you need to have a reliable marketing automation tool that is scalable and robust. Infusionsoft helps you automatically manage your everyday marketing tasks that often slow you down otherwise.

You can capture your leads and send highly personalized emails based on the user data you collect including, email opens, payment history and other user interactions.

The best thing is all your contacts are organized in a CRM, so you can find everything you need to know about each individual customer in one single place. This way you can easily create promotions you know your customers will love.

With Infusionsoft, it’s also easy to set up your online shopping carts. It allows you to manage your online store, inventory and billing from a single system. The platform is also fully integrated to enable invoicing, billing and collection in one place.

3. Optin Forms

OptinMonster allows you to convert your visitors into email subscribers and customers with highly targeted optin forms. It allows you to create multiple types of optin campaigns to build a hyper targeted email list.

Below are a few ways it can help your online shop boost sales.

Grow your email list of potential prospects so you can build a connection with them and convince them to become loyal customers.

Reduce the shopping cart abandonment rate of your store with its exit intent technology. Exit intent prompts your abandoning customers with a targeted campaign at the precise moment they are about to leave so you can convince them to complete the order.

Create a highly targeted popup coupon based on user interactions and user locations to maximize sales and revenue.

4. Customer Support System

Offering excellent customer service is essential for any eCommerce business. A single unhappy customer can launch into digital warfare with one move on social media and sabotage your hard-earned reputation.

Once your eCommerce company scales large enough, managing support requests can become a hassle without a customer service tool. Providing a great, timely customer support will only help you boost your reputation and increase customer loyalty.

If you’re looking for an excellent customer support system for your online shop, Help Scout is a great choice. It eliminates the complexity of support tickets management, and makes it easy for your team to respond to support queries. With Help Scout, you get a complete customer profile, so you can view customer information like transactions history and conversations history in one spot. It even allows you to integrate with multiple apps and business systems and also allows you communicate internally by assigning conversations or adding notes.