Boosting Happiness Through Creativity

Jean Mellano wrote Slipped Away after the love of her life, Steve Tarpinian, took his own life. Together for 33 years, Jean’s memoir reads less like a book about suicide and more like a private love letter.

The most remarkable part of the book, at least to me, is that she includes remembrances from other people who also adored Steve — his colleagues, students, and members of his beloved triathlon community. And then she published it. Without an agent. Without a book deal. A self-published endeavor that keeps Steve’s memory alive.

Harnessing creativity (of all kinds, not just with writing) is an uplifting and empowering path to finding resilience after loss. I explore 85 inspiring opportunities for remembering and celebrating loved ones in Passed and Present: Keeping Memories of Loved Ones Alive. Self-publishing is just one outstanding idea. So is making a film. Read on for more strategies. Perhaps you’ll be inspired to pursue your own passion project in celebration of your loved one.

Nancy Borowick is a professional photographer. She’s also the author of The Family Imprint, a beautiful book she funded through Kickstarter. In 200 deeply intimate pages, Nancy reveals the story of her parents’ simultaneous treatments for stage-four cancer. The book is both a raw look at the ravaging effects of the disease and a tribute to her mother and father’s spirited relationship. It’s also about Nancy’s enduring love for her parents who died less than one year apart.

Nancy couldn’t find a publisher willing to take a chance on her project. “This sparked a fire in me and I decided that partner or no partner, I was going to make this book,” she told me enthusiastically. “I just had to start thinking creatively.” She raised $65,313 on the online crowd-funding platform – enough to get the project off the ground. Nancy then leveraged the funds to hire a publisher (Hatje Cantz) to handle distribution. The book has since been featured on NPR’s All Things Considered and CBS Sunday Morning.