Boredom and College

If resumes are any indicator, college is meant to be a whirlwind of prestigious adventures. We’ve all seen CVs from particularly overachieving classmates, CVs that read more like thrillers or satire than an account of actual human life. We all know a handful of envy-inducing friends, who’ve acquired enough accolades by age twenty to last a lifetime. These teenage extraordinaires are by no means unique. You would be hard-pressed to find someone who is not a leader, and an “integral part” of multiple groundbreaking projects, and a stand-out student, and the proud recipient of a few prestigious research positions, and a humanitarian (time-permitting; usually involving an elementary school or community center).

Even for those of us who haven’t yet cured cancer, the expectations are set rather high. Successful college careers apparently require dozens of interesting, “life-enriching” experiences, in addition to a respectable transcript.

That’s a tall order, one that an astonishing number of our peers manage to pull off. Clearly, college can be every bit the maelstrom of opportunity it’s made out to be.

Whether such pursuits are healthy, however, is a subject of contention – and rightly so. Many students talk as if sleep is an indulgence intended for the elderly, or the dead. The rest of us may disagree, but even the most staunchly pro-sleep have been turned into involuntary insomniacs. “I have so much to do/I never sleep/I’m tired” – these are phrases so overused, they’ve adopted the same sort of linguistic function as “uh” or “like:” we repeat them mindlessly and without seeming to notice.

But while stress and physical health are hot topics, we seldom discuss the other major side effect of college. That is, college life gives us a wildly unrealistic idea of what long-term success looks like.

A good experience in college tends to be short, engaging, prestigious, and brag-worthy. It lasts a few months, probably no more than an academic year; it’s immediately turned into a line on a resume; and it’s used to find even higher and greater things. The measure of success is proving one’s value quickly, repeatedly, and in different settings.

Even in classrooms, the same expectation holds. We demand exciting, short, midday classes (God forbid you have to suffer through an 8 am lecture!). The worst of college only comes in hour long sessions, with fairly long gaps in between. Undesirable classes are more frequently dropped than they are endured.

That’s not even looking at the average student’s personal lifestyle. How many people put off doing laundry? Who bothers preparing meals? When an appliance breaks, how many students simply pretend not to notice? The academic year is a fantastic reprieve from chores. There’s probably no one around to make you do anything tiresome – so why bother?

Such a lifestyle may be enjoyable, but it is insufficiently boring.

I’m not joking. The nightmare of modern college-life is how it leaves us believing that successful people flit from project to project, suffering nothing dull – and that such flitting, far from being antithetical to success, is one of its defining characteristics.

Undoubtedly, many people lead accomplished careers in exactly that manner. But most successful people -- and certainly most people – are grounded. They settle, not only into single fields, but into single offices with single work environments in single cities. Their day-to-day lives are marked by the same consistency that signals “failure” in college. And that consistency is something for which we are mostly unprepared.

The standard college experience teaches us to prove ourselves by partaking in a wide range of equally and extraordinarily exciting opportunities. These expectations of a successful life – always interesting, always changing – don’t square with the drabber reality. That there are boring, repetitive, long, and unproductive days, in both work and outside pursuits. That these days are not only inseparable from their sexier peers; they are also integral to them.

Drudge work, boredom, false starts: these are things we come to see as indignities. But anyone looking to get anywhere must eventually reckon with tedium. After all, you’ll be asked to double check your work for errors (that is, if you’re one of us mere mortals, capable of making them). You’ll probably (hopefully) be expected to correct those errors. You’re going to attend to little nuisances that are neither exciting nor worthy of commendation. The activities you take up for fun in your free time will not always be fun.

Maybe our overachieving peers will make such adjustments as easily as they’ve tackled every other item on their brag sheets. But regardless of how well students adapt to the “real world,” in all of its listlessness, the change is liable to feel like a downgrade.