Written By Kevin Thornton

In order to create the greatest version of who we are, we have to become born again.

Being born again mean releasing all of the negative thoughts and beliefs that were instilled in us from infancy, releasing the narrative that society and media have created and replace them with positive and empowering thoughts and beliefs.

Change your thoughts and your world will change.

Thoughts have power and are powerful. They can create and destroy. Allowing people to speak negative or defeated thoughts to you and about you means you have given your power away to those people and thoughts.

Our thoughts and beliefs manifest into our reality, so you always want to speak positivity into your life. As you look back at on your life, you will see that the majority of your life has been born out of your thoughts.

Acknowledge this and plant your seeds accordingly. The things you focus on grows. Focus on solutions instead of problems so that you may flourish where you are planted.

Here are some tips that will help you in your journey to becoming the greatest version of yourself:

1. Prayer/Meditation: Each morning before starting your day is say a prayer asking God to release all negative thoughts, people and situations that are not aligned with who you are and where you are going. Additionally, read and meditate on some positive affirmations. What you focus on is what you attract.

2. Gratitude: Start your day with gratitude. Write down five things you are grateful for daily in your journal. No matter where you are in your life, always show gratitude. Being grateful will allow you to attract more blessings to you.

3. TV and Social Media Detox: Reality shows, news and scripted shows are filled with drama and negativity. They also create a narrative of how people are perceived. Television shows and social media can be very negative and that negativity can manifest in your spirit. Taking a break from watching television and social media will help cleanse your spirit.

Being born again also mean releasing all the limiting beliefs that we place on ourselves of why we can’t accomplish our goals. Stop believing what others say in regards to goals you can’t obtain and who you can become. It’s not your truth, it is the limitations that they placed on themselves.

We all were created to be great but we have to believe that we are worthy of our greatness. We tend to dim our light and not strive for greatest self because we don’t want to make people feel uncomfortable around us. We tend to be too concerned about how others will think of us instead of what we think of ourselves. Stop asking for permission to be great and just be great.