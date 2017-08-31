Bosque Treasure #11: The Datura Bower

I have been stalking the gorgeous and magical Datura flower in the Bosque for more than a year. One post describes my very first Bosque Treasure encounter, and I have chronicled my frustrations at trying to reconnect with my beloved flower. But today at sunrise, after visiting my special Datura, I stumbled onto another one, not far away from Her Majesty, and that one led to another nearby – and another and another and another, all (finally) flowering profusely. I found a trail of these moon flowers, like the queen, all off-trail in an enchanting part of the woods right at sun-up.