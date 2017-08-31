George Peknik, Contributor Citizen Journalist who writes about wellness and politics

Bosque Treasure #11: The Datura Bower

08/31/2017 12:46 pm ET

I have been stalking the gorgeous and magical Datura flower in the Bosque for more than a year. One post describes my very first Bosque Treasure encounter, and I have chronicled my frustrations at trying to reconnect with my beloved flower. But today at sunrise, after visiting my special Datura, I stumbled onto another one, not far away from Her Majesty, and that one led to another nearby – and another and another and another, all (finally) flowering profusely. I found a trail of these moon flowers, like the queen, all off-trail in an enchanting part of the woods right at sun-up.

I am so taken by the experience of visiting the Datura Bower that I will be offering free guided tours of the Datura Bower every Saturday morning in September. Just RSVP me at peknik@gmail.com. We would meet in the Wood Carvings parking lot just west of the Bosque on the south side of Montano. It’s less than a half hour’s walk from there. Although my preferred time (to experience the magic of the sunrise) is 6:30 AM, we can meet as late as 8:30. Just let me know.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Bosque Treasure #11: The Datura Bower

CONVERSATIONS