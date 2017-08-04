Boston Post-Hardcore Band 'Vanna' Says Goodbye After 2017, Aiming To Go Out On Top On Their Own Terms

The Boston-based post-hardcore band Vanna announced recently that after 13 years, their current tour, which they called All Good Things Must Come To An End, will be their farewell tour ending the band at the close of 2017. The last Vanna show will take place in their home area at The Palladium in Worchester, Massachusetts on December 15th.

With over a decade in music and with the success of their most recent album, last year’s All Hell, the members of Vanna felt that they have earned the right to out the way they wanted to with members wanting to re-dedicate themselves to things in their lives they’ve put on the backburner. Recently, I talked with Vanna frontman Davey Muise about the decision for Vanna to come to a close.

What’s the reason behind ending the band?

We called the tour All Good Things Must Come To An End because we’re moving forward from one, good awesome thing in our lives to a couple other things. Touring in a band like this, you put a lot of stuff in your life on the shelf, whether it be a career or relationships or houses, whatever the case may be. Doing this band, we loved it so much, at this point, the shelf has tipped over. There’s so much that we had put on the shelf. It was just a perfect time, a perfect storm. We got back from Warped Tour and we all just talked to each other about it. Everyone has these things that they are doing, kids, whatever, career opportunities. It got the point where it seems like future plans for the band would be something that was going to be very stressful. We love music a lot. We love each other. I think we care about each other more on a personal level than worrying about being professional in our band. It was a combination of being the right time for all of us to walk away and also, we’ve been on tour with bands that have dragged their band out for so long, they fight with each other, and we never wanted to get to a point where we were dragging it out. The last record that we released, not only do we think it is our favorite, but it was commercially our biggest success. What a better way and time to go out then on top of your own career?

As time went on, putting out albums quite regularly, has this band become something that was harder to sustain a living from?

I think we live in a genre, a world where there is so many rules, like you have to release a record every two years, you have to tour that record for eight months, and you only have to take a month to write/record the record. There’s all these weird timing rules of what is suppose to happen. For us, it was actually getting to be easier in these years sustaining us, being on tour, and being able to do all these things. I think it got better for us than anything. I think it had came at a time where we were already did the years of touring, putting so much time and so much work. One of the reasons we are coming off the road all manifested because we are Vanna and we got all these opportunities to work hard for. We had to end up ending the band because of the things that the band manifested for us.

I feel like a lot of bands are making time so they don’t have to hold those strict rules that you were talking about. Does that feel better when you’re able to make it easier on yourself?

At the heart of all of this stuff is that we are making art. We are making a thing that we are so passionate about and that we love. You get into this routine just like anything else, it becomes like a job. It becomes a thing that you have to do and you’re churning out all of this stuff. When you can take the time to make a record and step back and watch your art, your craft can really be molded, it feels a lot better. So often as cathartic and therapeutic as making records are for us, sometimes you just need a little bit of time. You just need to back off from things. Its nice that at the end of our career, I don’t want to say ‘do what we want’, but pick and choose things we got to do. We weren’t so desperate for things. When we were younger, we were so young and hungry that basically any tour that we got offered, we stayed on the road. From 2009 to 2014, we were on the road eight to ten months out of the year, not an exaggeration. A lot of band are, most bands in our genre were doing that. We in a time where we can’t do that so much and we burn out. That’s how you lose bands to negativity; you lose bands to be tired, hating what they are doing. I think art takes times. You can’t really rush an amazing thing.

