Boston She-roes

As I walked the Freedom Trail in Boston this past weekend with my brother, my eyes were open to references to women along the way. Just as with every other documentation of history in the U.S. – a few women might be there, but you have to really pay attention. All of the women featured in this article have ties to Boston. Match the woman with her accomplishment:

_____ 1. Called the “Mother of the Boston Tea Party”, she came up with the idea to dress the men as Mohawk Indians.

_____ 2. One of the Boston martyrs, the only woman in U.S. history killed for her religious views.

_____ 3. She wrote her husband in 1776 urging him to remember the ladies by granting them rights.

_____ 4. In 1773, the first published African-American female poet.

_____ 5. Banished from the Massachusetts Bay Colony for her religious views and excommunicated from the church, she and her family settled in Rhode Island.

A. Anne Hutchinson

B. Mary Dyer

C. Sarah Fulton

D. Phillis Wheatley

E. Abigail Adams

At a time in the history of the U.S. when following religious practices and precepts that were not in the mainstream was regarded as heresy, Anne Hutchinson’s strongly held religious views did not conform with the Puritan clergy’s and government administration’s views in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Her 1637 trial led to her banishment from the colony and she was ex-communicated in 1638. Hutchinson and her family settled in what would become Rhode Island, the first state that promoted tolerance of various religions. Hutchinson has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

The only woman to be hanged in the U.S. in the cause of religious freedom, Mary Dyer was killed defying anti-Quaker laws because of her devotion to the Quaker faith and the members of that faith. Honored today with a statue that is displayed in front of the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Dyer and her husband immigrated to the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1635. Attracted to Anne Hutchinson’s views on religion, the Dyers moved to Rhode Island after Hutchinson was banished from the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Over the subsequent years, Dyer became an adherent of the Quaker faith defying authorities who passed laws keeping Quakers out of the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Although she was arrested and granted a reprieve from hanging in 1659, her return to Boston in 1660 led to her execution as one of the “Boston Martyrs.” Dyer has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Called the “Mother of the Boston Tea Party”, Sarah Fulton is credited with having the men dress as Mohawk Indians, paint their faces and don Native American clothing. She also helped them shed their disguises after the tea had been thrown overboard. After the Battle of Bunker Hill, she tended to the wounded and rallied other women to serve as nurses. Later, she was able to take a message through enemy lines to General George Washington which required rowing across the Charles River and back. Another story involves her successfully taking a shipment of wood from the British that was meant for American troops.

Poet Phillis Wheatley was sold into slavery and arrived in Boston at around the age of seven or eight. Purchased by the Wheatley family and named for the ship on which she had arrived, she was taught to read and write and her talent to write poetry was encouraged. In 1773, she became the first published African-American female poet when her Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral was issued. Gaining fame, she visited with General George Washington at his encampment in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1776. Wheatley is featured on the Boston Women’s Memorial, along with Abigail Adams and Lucy Stone, on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston.

The second First Lady and the mother of the sixth president Abigail Adams is regarded by many as an early feminist. Writing to her husband and future President, John Adams, in 1776, Abigail asked that the participants in the Continental Congress “. . . remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands. Remember, all men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice or representation.” John Adams is reported to have “laughed at her saucy letter.” Abigail Adams knew of what she wrote – it would be almost 150 years before the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified enfranchising women. Abigail Adams has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Although Admiral Grace Murray Hopper was not included in the matching exercise above, she is included in this discussion because of her association with the warship, U.S.S. Constitution, now docked in Boston. The world’s oldest commissioned naval vessel afloat (launched in 1797), it was chosen as the location of Admiral Hopper’s retirement in 1986 from the U.S. Navy when she was the oldest active duty-commissioned officer in that service, at over 79 years old. Admiral Hopper developed the computer compiler, the software that allows humans to interact with computers in human languages instead of the zeros and ones that computers understand. She also developed the first English-based computer language, was instrumental in the development of the business-based computer language COBOL, and loved to take credit for finding the first computer bug – a moth. Admiral Hopper has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and received the National Medal of Technology.

Learn about more she-roes and celebrate amazing women. These she-roes with ties to Boston are among the more than 850 women profiled in the book Her Story: A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America. I am proud to tell women’s stories and write women back into history. I stand on their shoulders.