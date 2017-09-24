Botox and Dermal Fillers are Most Trending Non-Surgical cosmetic Treatment Choices in London

Botox is implemented for concerned medical conditions, especially conditions related to the beauty of a person. It is being used for more than 2 decades and more than 2 million people are treated annually in the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Botox is a high-octane protein that is obtained by a bacterium known as Clostridium Botulinum. It blocks the nerves that are linked to muscles causing wrinkles and unnecessary expressions, also it decreases the excretion of sweat glands on the skin.

The real focus of Botox in cosmetic surgery is still a mystery to most of the people. Some advanced practitioners Use Botox In London for lifting jowls, subtle eyebrow shaping, and jawline contouring with their hands quite efficiently.

Another salient feature of Botox is that it can quite easily remove nasal flaring and gummy smiles. Other Botox injections can improve the shape of the eyebrow arch smoothing down the neck and contouring and lifting the jawline. There is a great news for those who sweat excessively and have bad migraines, Botox can also relive you from these conditions. It seems like Botox has endless advantages and one cannot get over all of them so easily and quickly.

Non-Surgical treatments

Anti-wrinkle treatment

Forehead Lines

The parallel grooves that appear on the forehead with old age through constant contraction of frontal muscles look ugly and unsettling most of the time. For some people, these signs also show that the person is most of the time really stressed and under pressure. These lines are also responsible for making the other person look too old at a very young age.

Many people expect that these lines must be removed with the help of a Botox but too many effects of Botox may also make the other person look artificial to some extent. The use of botulinum protein can reduce these excessive lines on the forehead.

Eye wrinkles

The creases that come out from the lateral part of the eye is the cause of hindrance among many women. They feel that these wrinkles around their eyes make their face look all old-age and they hide their makeup.

These static wrinkles may require some extra treatments like dermal filler, chemical peel or laser resurfacing to balance the skin before the injections of Botox anti-wrinkle treatment are injected. The patient must refrain from any kind of alcoholic use prior to the treatment.

Oily T Zone

There is a high number of sweaty glands present in the so-called area of the face known as T Zone. One of the actions of botulinum toxin includes blocking these glands. The advantages of blocking these glands in patients with excessive oily T zone is to improve skin texture, decrease pore size and spot breakouts.

Nasal Flaring

Some individuals have a natural habit of flaring their nostrils whilst others may possess wide nose and some strong built muscles. It can cause the person who is concerned distress while others may feel awkward while the person talks, smiles or laughs.

The Botox treatment helps improve this situation by reducing the width of the nose and helping the person contract its nose muscles. Also, only patients who can actively flare their nostrils, they will be able to take advantage of this treatment thoroughly.

Gummy smile

Another cause of anxiety is a display of extra gums while smiling. It is also responsible for causing embarrassment and awkwardness to the concerned. It will lead on to behaviors like covering their mouths while smiling or avoid taking pictures.

This concern can be get rid of by injecting small doses of Botox to the upper lip so it may reduce the upward movement of the lip. This will also help reduce too many teeth and gum exposure.

Migraines

Botox also possess a license for treating chronic headaches. These headaches occur at least half of the month. Botox will only be responsive to those patients regarding this treatment who have not made use of other available drugs in the market.

We are not sure that how is it possible that Botox may help improve the conditions of the concerned patients but the following are the facts we are relying on.

1. Relaxation of head muscles will help improve the blood pressure of the brain.

2. Botox may also affect distressing messages sent from the brain to the nerves.

3. Botox might prevent signals from the nerves that are the cause of migraines.

Dermal Fillers

These are not just lines that may concern you, as you grow old, your skin loses its elasticity and becomes thinner with time due to loss of hyaluronic acid and elastin. Practitioners have also noticed that the facial skin loses a great amount of soft tissues.

The main trait of the attractiveness of having high cheeks and a flat chin turn to jowls and bottom-heavy appearance as the cheeks flatten. Don’t worry, if you are experiencing this, the condition can be easily dealt with the help of dermal fillers.

The basis of all the dermal fillers is hyaluronic acid. It improves skin hydration, promotes collagen synthesis and makes the skin function in all the normal ways possible. It is very important for your skin because it provides it with proper nourishment.

Dermal fillers are the second most aesthetically performed treatment among the patients struggling with skin conditions. But still, most of the people out there have certain sorts of reservations regarding this treatment. Most of it because uncertain reports of “pillow faces” and “trout pout”.

The role of the fillers is often misunderstood as well. Their basic role is, depicting from their name is to fill. The fillers take up the place or the volume created in the skin due to loss of elastin and hyaluronic acid. Derma fillers help improve the thickness of the skin and achieve it required state.