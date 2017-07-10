Boutique Italian Foods Taking a Stand Against Fake Products

There are few things that rival an authentic italian meal and dining experience. From the delicate aromas to the fusion of unique sauces, pastas, and premium wines, few things can compare. However, as any well established chef will say, at the heart of any great italian dish are the ingredients.

Over the last decade, billions of dollars in products coining themselves off as “authentic Italian foods” have landed in local grocery stores and chains. In 2016, The Italian Trade Commission (ITC) found that in Canada alone, people were spending upwards of $3.6 billion dollars a year on products that claimed to be “authentically Italian foods.” These are profits that are being claimed at “the expense of Italy’s agricultural industry,” stated the chief of the ITC. Many of the faux brands are promoting themselves under the guise of high quality, authentic italian imported foods, when in reality these products are being made and manufactured in local factories and facilities outside of the EU.

With the recent development of countless new “health focused” retailers, many of these retailers are partnering with what they perceive to be boutique authentic Italian brands only to later discover these products were improperly labeled and branded. In fact, in 2016 Interpol and Europol made some of the biggest ever seizures of fake food in a sweeping operation in 57 countries around the world. In Australia, a group of Import officials had tests done on 450 kg of honey, which later revealed that the honey had been blended or adulterated, violating the country’s food standards. Another example occurred in Eastern Europe, where investigators discovered sweets, chocolates and non-alcoholic sparkling wine products marketed towards children. Many of these products were mislabeled and misrepresented the country of origin.

The result of the propagation of these faux products could be a significant potential health hazard to people with specific allergic reactions.

With countless fake Italian companies and products arriving in local grocery stores, finding authentic Italian ingredients is becoming progressively more difficult. Currently, it is estimated that 10+ billions of dollars worth of fake italian pasta, confectionery products, and wines are sold around the globe. These foods are often sold with misleading labels claiming they are imported directly from Italy, when in reality they are simply manufactured elsewhere at a cheaper price.

In October of 2016 a new organization, Pure Italian Foods was formed by AIDEPI along with a number of premium boutique brands: Panarello, Di Martino, Divella and La Molisana to address this issue. The companies, which all currently produce their pasta and confectionery products locally have taken a stand behind quality authentic boutique products over quantity volume based production methods and faux products. The AIDEPI organization has since launched a comprehensive campaign to build an audience group, which has recently started this summer.

They will be promoting a series of videos and viral content designed to show people how to make various recipes using authentic Italian ingredients.