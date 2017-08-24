A group of boxing doctors gave a prognosis for Conor McGregor ahead of his megafight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday in Las Vegas ― and it isn’t a promising one.

The Association of Ringside Physicians, which consists of more than 100 doctors, told The New York Times that McGregor is overmatched and they are afraid “somebody’s going to get really hurt.”

“We were very surprised this bout was even sanctioned and was going to be permitted to carry on,” the group’s president, Dr. Larry Lovelace, said. “The thing I really fear, truly fear, is that somebody’s going to get really hurt in this upcoming fight.”

But Bob Bennett, executive director of the fight’s sanctioning body, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, hit back, telling the NYT that McGregor is “the taller, longer, stronger, more powerful opponent. He’s also a southpaw, which makes it a little more difficult for a conventional fighter. He’s 12 years younger than Floyd.”

So is McGregor truly in danger?

Well, McGregor doesn’t think so. See his prediction here:

But if we’re talking boxing experience, perhaps he isn’t safe. McGregor, 21-3 as a mixed martial artist in the UFC and now the organization’s lightweight champion, has never fought in a professional boxing match. Meanwhile, Mayweather has a record of 49-0 as a pro boxer. Earlier this month, leaked video appeared to show McGregor knocking down sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, a former welterweight star in boxing, perhaps to ease doubts about his inexperience ― but that also served to tick off Malignaggi.

In terms of age and rust, Mayweather hasn’t fought in nearly two years and he is indeed by far the elder of the pugilists, 40 to McGregor’s 29.