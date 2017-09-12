Boy Gets Shot in the Mouth by Police in Cape Town - Hardly Makes the News

In the below video a young boy gets shot by the police, then they watch him bleed.

Please note this video contains extremely graphic content and may be upsetting to watch.

Using rubber bullets, the police shot at protestors in an effort to have them dissolve the fire barricade they had created. In the rubble a boy was hiding with some adults and was shot in the mouth. People in the crowd were shouting that there were kids and they shouldn’t shoot, but the police still went ahead.

When the kid stumbled out from the debris, bleeding from his mouth, one police officer patted him on the back and walked off. Confusion? Blatant ignorance? Or simply not caring? A trained police officer? Used to dealing with emergencies?

And what about everyone else around? Why does it take so long for anyone to speak up? It was filmed, so someone saw how injured the child was and said nothing.

The protesters were coming from Hangberg, a township in Hout Bay (though rumors have it that protestors came in from other areas too). The protest was due to lower quotas for lobster fishing. According to an article from GroundUp Hangberg residents are angry that tourists come to the Hout Bay Harbor, which is just on the edge of Hangberg, but the residents don’t receive the benefits. Yet, eateries in the area have local employees, as has the Hout Bay Harbor market. The protestors went on to attack the market, which alone works with over 100 people from Hangberg and Imizamo Yethu, the other township in Hout Bay, and is the area’s largest tourist attraction.

As for the lobsters? Unless they are protected with quotas, there won’t be any left.

The problems Cape Town faces can maybe be summed up by today’s event: ignorance and the choice of violence over sensible discussions to find actionable solutions. Cape Town is a paradise for tourism, it has a very favorable climate, yet people aren’t educated enough to make use of it, instead feeling desperate and choosing violence.

Maria Montgomery It could have been any child from Hangberg hiding in the rubble today that the police shot at.

I work in Hangberg with Little Angels to help empower children and youth, through my business, Magique. I have also for several years supported children in the township. Seeing this video, for me, was hugely upsetting. I‘ve probably met that child at some point. It might not be one of the children I am close to, but it could have been. And police shooting a child, watching him bleed, didn’t even make headlines in South Africa. Yet here I sit, currently in London, wanting to scream on top of my lungs for someone to do something. Please. Someone. Help us stop the violence. Help us create better educational systems. Help us care for the little ones so they don’t end up in a crossfire. Help us prepare people for parenthood so they don’t make the mistake of letting their children roam the streets instead of building a future for themselves. Please.