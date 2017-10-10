Boy Scout Leaders Put Youth at Risk

Los Angeles Times This data­base con­tains in­form­a­tion on about 5,000 persons ex­pelled from the Boy Scouts between 1947 and Janu­ary 2005 on sus­pi­cion of sexu­al ab­use. The data are de­rived from con­fid­en­tial Scout­ing files sub­mit­ted as evid­ence in court cases. The Boy Scouts dismissed scoutmasters for sexual abuse at the rate of one every three days for the past 50 years.

The leadership of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) meets this week to decide whether to significantly expand their program to girls. It’s a terrible idea that should not be approved.

The Boy Scouts’ house is on fire. Instead of addressing systemic issues of continuing sexual assault, financial mismanagement, and deficient programming, BSA’s senior management wants to add an accelerant to the house fire by recruiting girls.

The punitive damage awards against BSA for heinous abuse of boys by pedophiles and sexual predators are shocking and should focus the mind of Boy Scout leaders at all levels.

Just last Friday, a judge ordered a former Scoutmaster to pay $120 million for sexually abusing a boy repeatedly, before, and after Boy Scout events, sometimes at facilities owned and operated by the BSA, in yet another grievous example of neglect and mismanagement. These legal judgments are a red flag signaling an ineffective system of policies and procedures to prevent, deter and prosecute sexual abuse across BSA.

For context, this latest payout is $20 million more than a $100 million judgement six months ago for a victim who testified he was “raped and sodomized” upwards of 2,000 times from age 12 to 17 by his Boy Scout troop leader.

Beyond the moral disrepute, the financial impact to the organization is dire. The Boy Scout’s 2016 Treasurer’s Report states, “the financial condition for 2017 and the next few years will depend, in large part, upon three factors. The first is the outcome of the litigation discussed within this report (see Note 9) and the impact to the General Liability Insurance Program (Note 7).” Note 9 from the Report of Independent Auditors by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, states that continued punitive damage awards “could have a significant impact on the financial position” of the BSA.

Shining a light on the crisis, the CEO of the BSA Glacier’s Edge Council recently sent its membership a newsletter that revealed the magnitude of the problem. “The Boy Scouts of America has seen a dramatic increase in liability lawsuits which has decreased our movement’s financial position by between $40 to $50 million dollars annually since 2010,” the newsletter explains. It goes on to state, “An increase in the annual membership fee is required to financially stabilize our movement. All the funds generated from the increase will go directly to the National BSA General Liability Insurance Fund.”

Fixing the BSA is not just about straightening out its finances and installing competent management – it’s principally about restoring the promise for millions of all boys in communities across our nation that need a thriving, safe BSA.

Instead of recruiting girls, the BSA should focus its growth efforts on the 50% of boys today aged 5 to 17 in the U.S. who are Latino, African American and Asian that have been historically underserved by scouting. These boys live mostly in low-income households, and research shows boys from under advantaged families report the most benefits from scouting, particularly in academic performance and being more likely to enroll in college.

My own experience as a Boy Scout was a very formative one, and paying it forward, I served on the Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America in the Panama Canal Zone and on the leadership of the Boy Scouts of Panama. It is an organization that I hold dear.

Last Friday, I was inducted onto the national board of the Girl Scouts of America. While these views are my own opinions, not those of any organization I’m affiliated with, they reflect my experience in scouting, and the parallels I see from serving five years as Chairman of the Board of Visitors of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a duty to implement the Congressionally mandated Fowler Commission[i] recommendations responding to the 2003 sexual assault scandal.

The horror story I saw at my cherished alma mater, I now see in vivid colors being played out at BSUSA. If you want to see it too, google three words: Boy Scouts abuse.

What you will find is frightening. Surprisingly, attention from the media has not elicited an effective response from BSUSA’s leadership.

From 1989-1991, journalists from the Washington Times published a five-part investigation that shocked the nation. In 2012, the Los Angeles Times multi-year investigation included an analysis of secret “perversion files” of suspected sexual predators going back 70 years.

The Los Angeles Times used data and case files from 1947 to 2005 that revealed the Boy Scouts dismissed scoutmasters for sexual abuse at the rate of one every three days for the past 50 years.

While the media spotlight has apparently not motivated management to effectively tackle this issue, public scrutiny, massive legal judgments, and generalized societal opprobrium have not sparked a solution, there is one approach that may prove effective.

The Boy Scouts of America is a very rare organization – it is one of the fewer than one-hundred Congressionally chartered corporations that are mandated to no “… later than April 1 of each year, … submit a report to Congress on the activities of the corporation during the prior calendar year.”

Why hasn’t anyone in the U.S. Congress demanded answers to this rolling scandal as they did with the Fowler Commission?

President Donald Trump serves as the honorary President of BSA, and the four living former U.S. Presidents are all listed on the report to Congress as honorary Vice Presidents. Why haven’t any of these leaders resigned in protest?

Last week Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Charles Schumer, and Corry Booker donated campaign monies they received from Harvey Weinstein to anti-sexual violence groups that support women. They and other members of Congress should also take the lead by appointing an independent panel to investigate and make recommendations on how to fix the Boy Scouts once and for all.

Surely, an organization that has systemically failed to keep boys safe cannot now credibly claim it will create a safe space for girls. First things first: put out the fire.