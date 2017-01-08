This Is What Boy Scouts' Intolerance To Transgender People Is Doing

It seems that with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), it's two steps forward and a dozen back when it comes to acceptance. First there was the long debate over whether or not the Boy Scouts should allow gay scoutmasters — an issue that was only resolved after immense public pressure to overturn this archaic policy in July of 2015. Now, the Boy Scouts have turned away Joe Maldonado, a transgender boy, from participation in scouting activities on the basis of parent complaints over his inclusion as a transgender boy.